Millward, Jets blank Springfield to open two-game NAHL series Gazette staff Feb 18, 2022 Feb 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Owen Millward registered his second straight shutout Friday night.The Janesville Jets goalie stopped all 22 shots he faced to lead his team to a 3-0 win over Springfield in an NAHL Midwest Division game at the Janesville Ice Arena.Janesville took a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals from Jack Ford and Cade Destefani.The shutout was the fifth of the season for Millward.Game two of the series is tonight at the Ice Arena.JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 0Springfield;0;0;0--0Janesville;0;2;1--3Second PeriodJ--Jack Ford (Ethan Begg, Gunnar Williams) 3:12. J--Cade Destefani (AJ Casperson, Williams) 4:49.Third PeriodJ--William Gustavssen 16:12Saves--Aksel Reid (S) 24, Owen Millward (J) 22.