Millward, Janesville shutout Chippewa in NAHL action Gazette staff Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

Owen Millward picked up his third shutout in his last four starts to lead the Janesville Jets to an NAHL victory Friday night.William Gustavsson had a goal and an assist, and Millward stopped all 29 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Chippewa Steel at the Janesville Ice Arena.Janesville led 2-0 after two periods and pulled away in the third on goals from Jon Lasak and Gustavsson.The two teams wrap up the two-game series tonight at the Ice Arena.JANESVILLE 4, CHIPPEWA 0Chippewa;0;0;0--0Janesville;0;2;2--4Second PeriodJ--Grayden Daul (Cy LeClerc, Jack Larrigan) 4:42. J--Parker Mabbett (Ethan Begg, Cannon Lentz) 16:53.Third PeriodJ--Jan Lasak (LeClerc, William Gustavsson) 7:58. J--Gustavsson (Gunnar Williams) 13:46.Saves--Croix Kochendorfer (C) 29, Owen Millward (J) 29.