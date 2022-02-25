01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Owen Millward picked up his third shutout in his last four starts to lead the Janesville Jets to an NAHL victory Friday night.

William Gustavsson had a goal and an assist, and Millward stopped all 29 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Chippewa Steel at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville led 2-0 after two periods and pulled away in the third on goals from Jon Lasak and Gustavsson.

The two teams wrap up the two-game series tonight at the Ice Arena.

JANESVILLE 4, CHIPPEWA 0

Chippewa;0;0;0--0

Janesville;0;2;2--4

Second Period

J--Grayden Daul (Cy LeClerc, Jack Larrigan) 4:42. J--Parker Mabbett (Ethan Begg, Cannon Lentz) 16:53.

Third Period

J--Jan Lasak (LeClerc, William Gustavsson) 7:58. J--Gustavsson (Gunnar Williams) 13:46.

Saves--Croix Kochendorfer (C) 29, Owen Millward (J) 29.

