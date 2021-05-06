About the only thing missing from this year’s UW-Whitewater baseball team are stories that might be recounted 20 years from now when 2021 teammates bump into one another.
Such as what might have occurred during the annual spring trip to Florida. Or maybe what might have happened in that hotel in Eau Claire during the weekend series against the Blugolds. Or maybe what happened in the dugout between innings of a forgotten game their senior season.
The 2021 edition of John Vodenlich’s team has everything else: Talented players who likely will win the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title, contend for the WIAC Tournament title, and have a good shot to win the NCAA Division III Tournament national title.
The team is 17-3 in the WIAC and only trails UW-Stevens Point because it has played two less games. Two weeks ago, the Warhawks outscored the Pointers 60-24 while winning four of six games during three doubleheaders in five days.
The Warhawks’ 25 overall victories have sent Vodenlich past 600 career victories in his 18th season as the Warhawks head coach.
The Warhawks are hitting .353 as a team. Seven players are hitting better than .322.
Sophomore second baseman Sam Vomhof leads the team with a .410 average and has 20 RBI.
Senior third baseman Tucker Criswell, a graduate transfer student this season from Florida, is hitting .390 with 29 runs scored.
“He stumbled upon us because the strength of our business program and baseball program,” Vodenlich said.
Senior shortstop Nick Santoro is the opposite of Criswell. This is Santoro’s fifth season in the program, and he has scored 38 runs while hitting .372.
“He’s the best shortstop in the league,” Vodenlich said.
Sophomore right fielder Jacob DeMeyer is hitting .367 with 25 RBI. Sophomore left fielder Matt Korman has a team-high 40 RBI with a .355 average.
The outfield of DeMeyer, Korman and center fielder Zach Campbell has limited the playing time of Janesville Craig High graduate Eric Hughes.
The freshman is used as a late-inning defensive replacement and has four stolen bases without being thrown out.
Those are impressive offensive numbers. The Warhawks pitching staff’s statistics might even raise your eyebrows a few millimeters higher.
The Warhawks have a dynamic 1-2 punch that rivals the Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff-Corbin Burnes starting duo.
Matt O’Sullivan is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior who has a 7-0 record with a 1.41 ERA. The left-hander has an amazing strikeout/walk ratio: 79:8.
Colorado native Westin Muir, a 6-2 right-hander, is the second stud in pitching coach Tom Klawitter’s arsenal. Muir has a 0.77 ERA while going 6-0 with 53 strikeouts and just 14 walks.
Freshman Donovan Brandl has both pitched (4-1, 1.65) and played first base (.342, 27 hits, 11 RBI). Seniors Connor Spear (3-0, 1.93) and Connor Moroder (3-0, 2.49) round out the top starters. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Moroder also has been the designated hitter and played first base and is hitting .405 with 17 hits and 16 RBI.
The Warhawks have committed only 29 errors in 29 games in the sometimes brutal spring weather and field conditions.
Eight of those 29 errors came in two losses.
All of that adds up to another potent UW-Whitewater baseball team.
“I often reflect on the teams we’ve had,” Vodenlich said, “and the top ones, the student-athletes remain committed and show self-responsibility, (which) is a main characteristic, and this team is no different.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out the NCAA Division III season in 2020, has made self-responsibility a necessity. The season has been unique.
“It’s been a very sterile one,” Vodenlich said.
That sterile environment—no overnight stays in hotels, no trip to Florida for “spring training”, masks up, social distancing and only “prior approved” spectators at games—has put the players and coaching staff in a different environment.
Those are the obvious differences. Less obvious are the lack of experiences team sports provide on every level.
“Some of the best memories and some of the best bonding times are the nights you are in a hotel together,” Vodenlich said. “We’ve had no times in a hotel this year. A lot of driving time with masks on in the bus. We meet outside.
“So there’s just not that camaraderie,” Vodenlich said. “From that standpoint, it’s just been a quiet season. There hasn’t been too many bonding opportunities.”
So maybe any get-togethers 10 years from now might not have as many “hey, remember when?” stories.
The 2021 UW-Whitewater team will have to settle for success stories, and there are plenty of those.
“It’s a good combination of things,” Vodenlich said. “We’re excited to get to the next stage.”