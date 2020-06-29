Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Mostly cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.