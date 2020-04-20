A run through the Concordia University Chicago men’s lacrosse team roster appears pretty typical at first glance.
Players are: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds; 5-9, 163; 6-1, 218; a pair of 5-10, 170-pounders; 5-11, 155; etc.
Then it appears: 6-3, 265.
Whoa.
Those numbers are next to the name of Brett Krueger, a 2015 graduate of Janesville Craig.
You would think a guy with those dimensions would be a football player.
You would be correct.
Krueger was a four-year starter on the CUC football team, but he also played three seasons on the lacrosse team.
On the football field, he blended in with the others. He stood out like Shaquille O’Neal on the lacrosse field.
“Kids (opponents) would come up to me and say, ‘Are you 250 or something like that?’” Krueger said of his lacrosse days.
“It was kind of nice. They’d look at my stats and then they’d look at me and ask, ‘How is that big guy doing that?’”
Krueger’s older brother, Trent, introduced him to the sport, which is a club sport at the high school level in Janesville. After years of playing baseball, Brett developed a passion for lacrosse.
“I saw how much fun my brother was having,” Krueger said. “And it was more physical than baseball was.”
Krueger said he picked up the finer points of lacrosse with the help of his brother. That experience, along with his size and foot skills, made him a standout as an attacker in college.
The statistics were impressive. Despite only playing two games his final season at Concordia due to the coronavirus forcing the cancellation of the rest of the season, and missing his entire sophomore lacrosse season due to Army Reserve commitments, Krueger still leaves as the Cougars’ all-time leading scorer.
Krueger finished with a team-high 16 goals as a freshman, and again led the team in goals last year with 28. In just two games this season, Krueger had four goals, including three in what turned out to be his final match March 4 against Adrian College.
That came after a football season in which Krueger started at left tackle for the second straight season. He started at right tackle for his first two seasons.
He was named a team captain for his final season.
His junior season also featured Krueger as the Cougars’ punter, something that he also did while playing at Craig High, where he lettered twice.
He thought his kicking days were over when he got to college. Not quite.
“They had an open tryout,” Krueger said. “I ended up beating out everybody else.”
He punted 33 times for a 31-yard average, including a 51-yarder.
Krueger’s football career had a grand finale when he was named to play in the FAF D3 Senior Classic game that was held Dec. 21 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The top Division III players are invited.
“DIII is really tough to get any professional shot,” Krueger said. “I was going just to play one more game and have fun. It was a really cool experience.”
While Krueger was hit by the suddenness of his college career ending, he has many activities to fill the void.
He is working part-time at Prent Corporation while home from college. After taking online courses to finish this semester, Krueger still has one more semester left to graduate with a major in criminal justice.
At that point, the 2018-19 Northern Athletic College Conference scholar-athlete hopes to have several options.
Besides having an offer to be an assistant lacrosse coach, Krueger might get called to Washington D.C. in connection with being an Intelligence Specialist in the U.S. Army Reserves. He spent 10 weeks at basic training and another 16 weeks in job training when he took the second semester off two years ago.
Now he spends one weekend a month in reserve training, and he was scheduled to go to California for two weeks this summer for training. That has been canceled due to the coronavirus. Next year, he might be going to South Korea for two weeks for training.
The Army experience, he said, has helped him develop patience and leadership skills that came in handy in sports—especially on the lacrosse field.
“We were never the best team,” Krueger said. “But I always had a good time with the guys. We had a bunch of guys who never played before, so it was just kind of cool to help people and see the progress.
“It’s all on how my parents (Lee and Kim) brought me up.” Brett said. “Showing leadership and doing everything right and helping people out when they were messing up or having trouble with stuff. It’s something I’ve always done since I was little.”
It has been quite a few years since Krueger could be considered little.
Just ask any of Concordia’s lacrosse opponents.
