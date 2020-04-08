Claude Miller’s life turned when it just as easily could have ended at the age of 18.
He was a passenger in a car crash in 1950 that took the life of one of his best friends.
Claude was read his last rites.
He survived. Claude never forgot how close he had come to death.
“He felt a lot of his life was a bonus,” said his son, Pat. “He treated it that way.”
Hundreds of baseball-playing youngsters in Janesville benefited from Claude Miller’s life, which ended Friday night when the 87-year-old died peacefully of natural causes at Cedar Crest assisted living.
Miller dedicated 34 summers to coaching Janesville youth baseball. He started in 1962 and called it quits in 2005 at the age of 72 when Steve Nickols, whom he both coached and coached with, decided to leave the program.
Claude loved coaching good players. But he loved coaching the not-so-good players just as much.
He just loved being out there with his teams.
“The thing I remember most is just how much fun he made it to be on the team,” his oldest son, Dan, said in 2013 when Claude was inducted into the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame. “He never discriminated against players; everybody would be equal.”
“He viewed everyone in the most positive light,” Pat said. “He was happy for everyone’s successes. He was never jealous or resentful of other people’s successes.”
That type of spirit resonated throughout the family, which included wife, Patty, sons Dan, Pat and Mike, and daughters Maureen and Megan.
“The last cheeseburger he had was the best cheeseburger he ever ate,” was the family’s long-running joke.
“Every group of 10-year-olds he had was the best group of 10-year-olds he had ever seen,” Pat said. “Each dog he got was the best dog he ever had.
“Especially in this day and age, he was a refreshing person in that respect. He just saw the best in everyone and everything.”
Terry Ryan, one of the best baseball players to come out of Janesville, did not play on a Miller-coached team. But Ryan’s father and Miller’s father were friends. Ryan has the utmost respect for Claude.
“He was one of those good guys that contributed to Janesville,” said Ryan, who now is a special assignments scout for the Philadelphia Phillies.
“Not only did he take a keen interest in his family, his kids, his boys especially, he was always affiliated with some kind of athletics down there.
“He was always very good to me and my family, and my dad, especially.”
Claude coached all three of his sons in Little League. While Pat promotes his father’s equal treatment of all his players, that did not always carry through to Dan, Pat and Mike.
Pat recalls one time when he was influenced by an older player to go to Dunkin’ Donuts before a game. The donuts must have blocked the clock, because Pat arrived at the former boys baseball fields just before game time, way past the mandated 30 minutes before first pitch.
“Needless to say, I did not play a second in that game,” Pat said. “But I don’t think I was ever late for anything again.”
Claude also was not afraid to break new ground. He added Janesville Youth Baseball’s first black coach, Bill Taylor, as an assistant, and drafted Aaron Beck, JYB’s first black player.
Those examples rubbed off on his family, especially Pat and Mike. Pat just completed his 19th season at UW-Whitewater, where he has 396 victories and was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past September.
Mike was the head boys varsity coach at Janesville Parker High for two years and at Janesville Craig for eight, in addition to coaching youth baseball.
“I think throughout my career I’ve been more likely to give people opportunities and second chances,” Pat said of his dad’s influence. “A lot of that comes from him.
“One of the things that stuck out to me was how much he enjoyed the players he coached and the people he coached with, and how much he followed them outside of baseball. There were countless times that he’d go watch one of his former players play football or basketball or some other sport.”
Older coaches Floyd McNally and Roy Coyle especially were major influences for Claude. Coyle, a youth baseball coaching legend in Janesville, lived just down the street from the Millers.
“I remember going to watch baseball games with those two,” Pat said of his father and Coyle. “The attention to detail and how analytical they were. He loved those guys, and (Steve) Nickols was the same way.
“As much as he wanted to win, I think it was secondary to what his purpose was.”
And the number of youngsters—now adults—who acquired parts of the long-time coach’s philosophy are better for it.
“He was a true asset for the city of Janesville,” Ryan said.
Janesville can be thankful Claude Miller survived that near-death crash as a youth.
“He loved Janesville and the people and the kids,” Pat said. “The way he lived his life was refreshing.”