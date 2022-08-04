JVG_220805_CREW8201.JPG
Buy Now

Greg Peck holds up a 'We're No. 1' salute amid a sea of jubilant Brewers fans on the field after the Milwaukee Brewers won Game 5 of the 1982 World Series at Milwaukee County Stadium.

 Photo courtesy Greg Peck

When the Milwaukee Braves beat the hated New York Yankees in the 1957 World Series, I was sucking on a bottle of warm milk. I was born too late to worship heroes such as Eddie Mathews, Warren Spahn and Del Crandall.

In the late 1960s, after the Braves left for Atlanta, I carried my transistor radio around my neighborhood in the village of Marshall and listened to afternoon Chicago Cubs games only to have Ron Santo, Don Kessinger and Ernie Banks disappoint me each autumn.

JVG_220805_CREW8202.jpg
Buy Now

Greg Peck pauses for a photo while tailgating before Game 5 of the 1982 World Series in Milwaukee. His blue Mustang's crushed fender can be seen next to him.
JVG_220805_CREW8203.JPG
Buy Now

Greg Peck of Janesville retired in 2016 as The Gazette’s opinion page editor. He has authored two books, including “Memories of Marshall, Ups and Downs of Growing Up in a Small Town,” where he wrote more about his Mustang and growing up a Brewers fan.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you