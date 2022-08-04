When the Milwaukee Braves beat the hated New York Yankees in the 1957 World Series, I was sucking on a bottle of warm milk. I was born too late to worship heroes such as Eddie Mathews, Warren Spahn and Del Crandall.
In the late 1960s, after the Braves left for Atlanta, I carried my transistor radio around my neighborhood in the village of Marshall and listened to afternoon Chicago Cubs games only to have Ron Santo, Don Kessinger and Ernie Banks disappoint me each autumn.
So I became a Brewers fan as soon as word came that Bud Selig was bringing the former Seattle Pilots to Milwaukee in 1970.
Playing in the American League, the Brewers finished their first season 65-97. Fans suffered through many failures in those early years. But my friends and I made the 62-mile drive to County Stadium on Opening Day and often each summer, especially if the Yankees were in town. We even saw the 1975 game the day the Brewers brought Braves hero Hank Aaron back home.
In 1978 under new skipper George Bamberger, “Bambi’s Bombers” gained respectability.
By 1982, I was working as sports editor of the Oconomowoc Enterprise, about 27 miles from Milwaukee County Stadium, when Harvey Kuenn and his “Harvey’s Wallbangers” made the playoffs. Instead of being on press row, I wanted to join cheering fans in the stands. Somehow, I pulled together enough money to apply for two bleacher tickets for the playoffs and World Series—should my new heroes, Robin Yount, Paul Molitor and Cecil Cooper, reach that pinnacle.
As luck would have it, I received tickets by mail to both series. They were like holding gold. After losing the first two of a five-game AL pennant series against Reggie Jackson and the California Angels, the Brewers won twice and then rallied twice in the dramatic finale. In the seventh inning, Cooper stroked a two-run series-winning single as the Brewers won, 4-3. Fans waved brooms to celebrate sweeping the final three games.
My luck, however, was about to change.
In the World Series, the Brewers faced the storied St. Louis Cardinals franchise. The series was tied with Game 5 in Milwaukee. Game 6 and a possible Game 7 were back in St. Louis.
Driving my Mustang, I arranged to pick up high school classmate Jeff Verhagen at another classmate’s suburban Milwaukee apartment. Only I didn’t know exactly where this guy lived in this era before cellphones and GPS mapping.
As I motored down a thoroughfare, I spotted a phone booth—Remember those?—outside a tavern. Hoping to call and get directions, I swung into the center lane to whip a U-turn.
Trouble is, I didn’t see the pickup barreling down on me from behind. That truck slammed into my back fender. Neither I nor the truck driver was hurt, though I was stunned as I studied the crushed fender. Fortunately, my car was still drivable. The truck didn’t suffer a scratch! Instead of calling police and costing me tailgating time, we exchanged information and drove off.
I finally found that apartment, and Jeff and I grilled brats and burgers. Jeff snapped a photo of me donning a winter parka—it was Oct. 17 in Wisconsin, after all—with that flattened fender in the background.
As we took our right-center field bleacher seats and joined a record overflow crowd of 56,562, Jeff and I chuckled at the guy striking a victory pose in a “Tricky Dick” mask, the fan carrying a fishing stringer full of fake cardinals, and the faithful who drenched their clothes and skin in Brewer blue paint.
Behind starting pitcher Mike Caldwell and Yount, who slugged a homer and set a World Series record with his second four-hit game, the Brewers built a 6-2 lead. The Cardinals rallied in the ninth, scoring twice before Bob McClure—subbing for injured star closer Rollie Fingers—got the final two outs with the tying runs on base.
One instant baseball was being played, and a moment later Jeff and I were joining hundreds of fans flowing onto the field. I snapped a photo of one fellow holding up a souvenir—a chunk of turf. I asked another what he’d do with his fistful of dirt, and he jubilantly replied, “Eat it!” Jeff shot a photo of me making a “No. 1” salute, so confident were we that the Brewers could win a game in St. Louis and return home as world champions.
Alas, it was not to be. In Game 6, the Cardinals thumped the Brewers, 13-1. In the final game, the Brewers built a 3-1 lead, only to see starting pitcher Pete Vukovich and his ailing shoulder falter. So did McClure in relief. Former Brewers catcher Darrell Porter padded his Series MVP stats with an RBI single in the eighth, and Cardinal closer Bruce Sutter slammed the door in a 6-3 win.
Forty years later, Brewer fans are still waiting for that first world championship. The club has made the playoffs the past four seasons but fell short of the World Series.
Ticket prices have skyrocketed, and I haven’t attended any more playoff games. Instead, I’ve invested in baseballs signed by each of my 1982 heroes—26 and counting. Many of those heroes will return to American Family Field today for a tribute of that team as Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati.
Though fans turn optimistic about their team’s chances each spring—and the club got off to a great start again this year—four decades later, I still think that ’82 season might be as close as the small-market Brewers will come to a World Series title in my lifetime.
But then again, maybe this year.