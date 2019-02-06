From the track to the mat and from the baseball diamond to the basketball court, the Janesville Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2019 had versatile and diverse athletic careers.

The five-person class includes Sue McKeown, Pat Campbell, John Furrer, Ben Guerra and Andy Meehan.

The induction will be May 11 during a program at the Janesville Country Club. The 30th annual event will include a 5 p.m. reception and 6 p.m. dinner, followed by the program.

McKeown was captain of the Janesville Craig High basketball and track and field teams that won Big Eight Conference titles in 1976 and went on to play both softball and basketball at UW-Whitewater. She later served as a coach for both of those programs and is a member of the UW-Whitewater Hall of Fame.

Campbell was a baseball standout. He was an all-Big Eight Conference catcher for Janesville Craig, went on to start four years at UW-La Crosse and was inducted into the Wisconsin State Baseball League Hall of Fame following a 15-year semi-pro career.

Furrer was a letterwinner at Craig in football, basketball and baseball. He was a member of the Cougars teams that advanced to the 1977 state basketball tournament, as well as the 1977 and 1978 state baseball tournaments. He went on to a Hall of Fame college career at UW-Eau Claire and has since become one of the state’s most respected game officials.

Guerra is one of the most decorated wrestlers in Janesville Parker history. He was a three-time Big Eight champion as a heavyweight and finished runner-up at the state tournament in both 1992 and 1993, compiling a 112-18 career record. Guerra was also a two-time all-conference football selection.

Meehan was a four-year letterwinner in both cross country and track and field and the 1992 American Legion Athletic Medal winner. Meehan ran at state cross country three times and advanced to the state track meet one year before winning seven letters in his two sports at the Air Force Academy.

The Janesville Sports Hall of Fame induction, an event sponsored by The Gazette since the project’s inception in 1990, is open to the public.

Tickets will be $35 and must be purchased in advance. Information on ticket sales and locations will be announced at a later date.