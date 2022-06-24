JANESVILLE
Ross Mauermann has given up on his lifelong dream to play in the NHL.
At 31 years old, Mauermann knows that Father Time has caught up with him.
Yet the 2009 Janesville Parker graduate and an integral part of the 2015 Providence University Division I national championship team isn’t ready to hang up his skates just yet.
Mauermann leaves Sunday to return to Bremerhaven, Germany, where he’ll be on year two of a three-year contract with the Bremerhaven Penguins of the Deutsche Eishockey League. Camp begins on Aug. 1, but Mauermann has a little wedding to attend to—his own—on July 16.
“Got a lot of family coming over to the wedding, and Svenja (fiance) and I are really excited about that,” Mauermann said. “The city we live is a great place to be this time of year, and I can’t wait to show it off. Although I don’t know how much driving around we’ll do because gas is almost twice as expensive right now over there as it is here.”
Bremerhaven is a city with a population of 100,000 located at the seaport of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen.
Mauermann spent his final week in the States helping conduct the 32nd annual MauerHockey Summer Skills and Drills Camp at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Along with sister Alexis—also a professional hockey player in Sweden—his father, John, and current Janesville Bluebirds coach Nick English, the month-long camp continues to thrive. Over 100 skaters signed up this year with two morning sessions offered for Mites, Squirts, PeeWee and Bantams players looking to hone their hockey skills.
Three years ago, the camp changed it name to the MauerHockey Drills and Skills Camp to broaden the appeal and to offer apparel and other hockey gear to offset the rising costs of running the camp.
“I just enjoy coming here in the summer and helping kids to get better,” Ross said. “And by changing things up a bit an creating a website for our product, I was able to put my degree to good use.
“Everything today is about branding and getting your product out there. And we think we have a great product to offer.”
Mauermann had a productive 2021-22 injury-free season, despite missing two weeks with a mild strain of COVID. He had 10 goals and 11 assists for a team that lost in the first round of the playoffs.
“The biggest thing over there that people don’t realize is that the (ice) rinks are much bigger than back home,” Mauermann said. “Bigger ice sheets are good for me because I can take advantage of my speed.
“My goal for the upcoming season is to once again try and stay healthy and get our team to the playoffs. COVID has really messed things up for both me and the league the last two years.”
Ross Mauermann might not ever suit up for the NHL, but he continues to give back to the game he loves so much—both here and abroad.