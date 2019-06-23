MILTON

Jason Curtis swung and missed at three straight pitches, then threw his bat and helmet to the ground in frustration.

He wasn't the only hitter who struggled against Matt Sabel.

The Lebanon left-hander tore his way through Milton's lineup, striking out 21 batters to lead the Whitetails to a 2-0 win Sunday over the Raptors at Schilberg Park.

Missing several key starters, the Raptors went down without much resistance, totaling three hits in the Rock River League loss.

Sabel has owned the Raptors this season, throwing two complete games while piling up 37 strikeouts. Milton has mustered one run against the former UW-Oshkosh pitcher in 18 innings.

"We thought we were going to get him the second time around," Milton manager Doug Welch said of Sabel. "We've hit him before. Guys were saying today that his ball was tailing a lot more, so it might have been harder to get a read."

Lebanon (4-2 RRL) jumped over Milton (4-3 RRL) and into fourth place in the Southern Division.

"We just lost a chance to put them behind us," Welch said. "These games are big. It hurts when you show up with a compromised lineup."

Sabel's left arm never fatigued. He struck out two in the ninth to secure Lebanon's third straight shutout win, including a three-pitch punchout of Curtis for the final out.

Still, Milton had several good opportunities to push a run or two past Sabel. In the sixth, Josh Shere led off with a double only to be stranded.

And in the eighth, the Raptors had runners on second and third after back-to-back walks, but Sabel escaped when TJ Klawitter's line drive was gloved by Lebanon's right fielder.

Tom Klawitter threw six shutout innings for the Raptors, striking out five and walking none.

Lebanon plated both its runs off TJ Klawitter in the top of the seventh. Kevin Firari broke the 0-0 tie with a sacrifice fly and Warren Braunschweig doubled home the Whitetails' second run.

Milton travels to Ashippun next Sunday to open the second half of its Rock River League schedule.

LEBANON 2, MILTON 0

Lebanon;000;000;200--2;6;0

Milton;000;000;000--0;3;2

Sabel; Tom Klawitter, TJ Klawitter (7)

Leading hitters--Braunschweig (L) 2x3. 2B--Shere (M), Braunschweig, Semon (L).

SO--Sabel 21, Tom Klawitter 5, TJ Klawitter 1. BB--Sabel 4.