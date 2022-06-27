JANESVILLE
Mason Schmidtke finished second in the 2022 WIAA Division 1 boys state golf tournament.
Nineteen days later, the 17-year-old won the prestigious Wisconsin Public Links Association Ray Fischer State Amateur Championship at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
“For me, it just came together at the right moment,” Schmidtke said as he soaked in the sunshine of his biggest tournament victory of his young career.
Schmidtke shot 65 to share the first-round lead, then shot 74 in the second round on Saturday to drop to ninth place.
His 71 on Sunday morning put him in position to win, and he carried that out with a closing five-under 67 to hold off four others who finished a stroke behind.
“I made minor adjustments after each round,” Schmidtke said after he sweated out the finishes of several contenders.
Schmidtke keeps track of where he stands during his round thanks to electronic scoring used during tournaments. He was checking his phone as he climbed the leaderboard Sunday.
“It’s a little bad habit of mine,” he said. “I like to know where I’m at. It doesn’t change the way I play.
“I just get in the mindset that if I’m 3-under, I think someone has to be 7-under. It’s just added information for me.”
Schmidtke saw Jack Schultz, Garrett Jones, Graham Moody and Tom Boockmeier all make runs at him but ultimately fall a stroke back.
Schultz, a veteran of seven or eight Fischers, made 21 birdies and an eagle in his four rounds. A self-imposed penalty on his ninth hole Sunday morning ultimately kept him from tying Schmidtke at 11-under.
“I put it on the fringe and then marked it,” Schultz said of his penalty. “I replaced it, and then said, ‘Wait a minute. This doesn’t seem right.’ Then I realized it.”
He brushed off the mistake as he waited for the tournament to finish.
“That’s was my ninth hole this morning,” he said.
Schultz said his first three rounds and the first five holes of his final round “were very lackluster.”
“Lost balls, the penalty on the fringe, and I was all over the place,” Schultz said about his 3-under status at that point.
Then starting with No. 6 in his final round, the Whitefish Bay resident and former University of Michigan golfer carded four straight birdies and then an eagle on No. 10—when he sank his approach shot— to rocket up the leaderboard. Another birdie at No. 12 put him at 10-under and in the lead. Another birdie on No. 15 put him at 7-under for the round and 11-under for the tournament.
But Schultz bogeyed No. 16 and finished with two straight pars.
He then stuck around to watch the finishing groups.
“I was hoping I’d play bad enough to just leave,” he joked as he stood outside the clubhouse.
Jones, a former University of Wisconsin golfer who won the Fischer title in 2007, also finished a stroke behind Schmidtke. Jones made his final-round charge behind seven birdies and an eagle, but a double-bogey on the par-4 No. 7 kept him from winning.
Moody is from Vancouver, Washington who will be a sophomore on the University of Wisconsin golf team. He made a birdie and two eagles on Nos. 8-10 in Sunday morning’s third round to vault from 21st place into contention. But he never got into a roll in the final round, shooting a 1-under 71.
Boockmeier, a 29-year-old who is a reinstated amateur from Oak Creek, led after Saturday’s round at 10-under. His chances were dampened with a 3-over 75 in Sunday’s third round.
So, in the end, it was the soon-to-be Sheboygan North High School senior Schmidtke who was the Ray Fischer champion.
Another main competitor for the title—older brother Max Schmidtke—had to stand off to the side with their parents, Tom and Jenifer, as Mason talked about his championship. Max is going to be a junior on the University of South Dakota golf team and finished in ninth place at 8-under, three shots behind his younger brother.
Mason credited his accurate short game with leading him to the title at Riverside.
“It’s great competition between us all the time,” Schmidtke said of his older brother. “If you would have backed this course up a couple of hundred yards, he probably would have smoked me.
“His game is at a great spot right now, and three shots is not a lot over four days.”
But is was enough to make Mason forget about his second-place finish in the high school state meet less than three weeks ago.
Top local finishers
Two players from Edgerton finished in the top 15.
Dan Ozga finished 7-under to finish in a tie for 10th place.
Joe Forsting finished in a tie for 13th at 6-under.
Eight-time Janesville city champion Sam Van Galder finished 6-over.
RAY FISCHER AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
At Riverside (Par 72)
FINAL RESULTS
277—Mason Schmidtke, Sheboygan
278—Jack Schultz, Whitefish Bay; Garrett Jones, Madison; Graham Moody, Vancouver, Wa.; Tom Boockmeier, Oak Creek
279—Jacob Beckman, Middleton; Matthew Davidson, McFarland; Augusto Oliva Trotta, Lake Barrington, Ill.
280—Maxwell Schmidtke, Sheboygan
281—Daniel Ozga, Edgerton; Zach Place, Roselle, Ill., Bennett Swavely, Hudson
282—Jim Doing, Verona; Joe Forsting, Edgerton; Adam Garski, Wauwatosa; Blake Wisdom, Lake Geneva
283—Ricky Kuiper, Racine
284—Dustin Schwab, Lodi; Ryonen Faris, Fond du Lac; Connor Brow, Racine; Joe DuChateau, Fond du Lac; Nick Corban, Madison
285—Joe Weber, West Salem; Jack McKinney, Milwaukee; Ben Skogen, Franklin
286—Kaedon Nomm, Minocqua; Sam Hershoff, Morrow, Ga.; Ty Kretz, Marinette
288—Matt Behm, Valders; Jakob Schroeckenthaler, Cottage Grove; Benjamin Pausha, Delafield
290—Trent Meyer, Lake Nebagamon; Kevin Cahill, Waukesha; Charlie Erlandson, Madison
291—John Blair, Wauwatosa; Tyler Cleaves, Kettle Moraine; Dain Johnson, Middleton; Derick Disch, Greenfield; William Nashotah; Danny Sanicka, Menomonee Falls
292—Paul Zarek, Burlington; Christopher Colla, Fond du Lac; Derrick Meier, Waunakee; Logan Pechinski, Plover
293—Carson Brock, Onalaska; Derick Hilmershausen, Wausau; Michael Addie, Sussex; Sam Ciancola, Nekoosa; Tony Romo, Dallas, Tx.
294—Dawson Hinz, Baraboo; Matt Ellis, Milwaukee; Garrett Ralston, Loves Park, Ill., Sam Van Galder, Janesville Jack Rubo, Minocqua; Nathan Kirsch, Lancaster
295—Noah Boltz, Elkhorn; Griffin Oberneder, Beloit; Parker Etzel, Eau Claire; Jensen Peck, Dodgeville
296—Zak Kulka, Beaver Dam; Craig Hodgson, Belleville
297—Brent Sloat, Madison
298—Daniel Romano, Darien; Cory Aune, Lake Geneva
301—Nick Hagen, Beloit
303—Craig Tautges, Shorewood; John Ziemer, Colgate; Caden Jacobson, Lake Delton