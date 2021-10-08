Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Janesville Jets lost their fourth straight Friday night.
Hunter Longhi had two goals and two assists to lead the Minnesota Magicians to a 5-3 win over the Jets in an NAHL Midwest Division game.
Janesville (2-6) tied the game 2-2 early in the third period on Jon Lasak's goal, but Minnesota scored the next three to pull away.
Michael D'Orazio made 30 saves in the loss.
The teams wrap up the two-game series Saturday night.
MINNESOTA 5, JANESVILLE 3
Janesville;0;1;2--3
Minnesota;1;0;4--5
First Period
M--Hunter Longhi (Lucas Kanta, Jon Bell), pp, 14:30
Second Period
J--Cy LeClerc 15:33
Third Period
M--Samuel Jacobs (Spencer Light, Longhi) 1:35. J--Jan Lasak (William Gustavsson, Spencer Kring) 4:00. M--Longhi (Light, Jacobs) 4:59. M--Trevor Kukkonen (Alex Begley, Jacob Hosszu) 12:15. M--Jacobs (Longhi, Light), en, 18:14. J--Ethan Begg (Kring) 19:39
Saves--Michael D'Orazio (J) 30, Brandon Milberg (M) 25
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!