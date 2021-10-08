The Janesville Jets lost their fourth straight Friday night.

Hunter Longhi had two goals and two assists to lead the Minnesota Magicians to a 5-3 win over the Jets in an NAHL Midwest Division game.

Janesville (2-6) tied the game 2-2 early in the third period on Jon Lasak's goal, but Minnesota scored the next three to pull away.

Michael D'Orazio made 30 saves in the loss.

The teams wrap up the two-game series Saturday night.

MINNESOTA 5, JANESVILLE 3

Janesville;0;1;2--3

Minnesota;1;0;4--5

First Period

M--Hunter Longhi (Lucas Kanta, Jon Bell), pp, 14:30

Second Period

J--Cy LeClerc 15:33

Third Period

M--Samuel Jacobs (Spencer Light, Longhi) 1:35. J--Jan Lasak (William Gustavsson, Spencer Kring) 4:00. M--Longhi (Light, Jacobs) 4:59. M--Trevor Kukkonen (Alex Begley, Jacob Hosszu) 12:15. M--Jacobs (Longhi, Light), en, 18:14. J--Ethan Begg (Kring) 19:39

Saves--Michael D'Orazio (J) 30, Brandon Milberg (M) 25

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you