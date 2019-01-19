The Janesville Jets are running out of chances to gain ground on the Minnesota Magicians.

The Magicians routed the Jets 7-2 on Saturday, completing a dominant two-game sweep at the Janesville Ice Arena and adding to their lead in the North American Hockey League’s Midwest Division.

Minnesota (26-10-1-0, 53 points) holds an eight-point lead over second-place Fairbanks, while Janesville (19-14-2-2, 42 points) is now 11 points behind.

Six different players scored for the Magicians on Saturday, led by John Keranen’s three-point game (two goals, one assist). Cameron Buhl had a goal and three assists.

Brenden Olson and Tommy Middleton scored for Janesville, which was outscored 12-4 during the weekend series against Minnesota.

Janesville goalie Sam Metcalf made 29 saves in the loss.

With 23 games remaining in their regular season, the Jets are squarely in the postseason mix. But a run at the Midwest Division title appears unlikely, with Janesville facing the Magicians just twice more this season—March 22 and 23.

The Jets open a two-game road series against the Springfield Jr. Blues on Friday.

MINNESOTA 7, JANESVILLE 2

Minnesota 2 3 2—7

Janesville 1 1 0—2

First period

M—Jake Hale (Matthew Stanton, Cameron Buhl), 3:15. M—Buhl, 3:21. J—Tommy Middleton (Matthew Doyle, Stansiav Dosek), 13:03.

Second period

M—Chris Konin (Joel Pavey), 3:47. M—Carter Breitenfeldt (Keranen, Andrew Kruse), 6:51. J—Brenden Olson (Nicholas Nardella, Erik Palmqvist), 7:11. M—Keranen (Dawson Klein, Buhl), 12:43.

Third period

M—Keranen (Buhl, Kruse), 11:52. M—Pavey (Konin, Ben Schultheis), 17:11.

Saves—Jack Robbel (M) 14, Ethan Haider (M) 14, Sam Metcalf (J) 29.