The Minnesota Magicians rallied past the Janesville Jets for an NAHL win Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Connor Mahony had two goals and an assist to lead Minnesota to a 4-3 win.

Janesville led 2-0 after one period on goals from Ethan Begg and William Gustavsson, but Minnesota scored three goals in the second to take the lead for good.

The teams wrap up the two-game series Saturday night.

MINNESOTA 4, JANESVILLE 3

Minnesota;0;3;1--4

Janesville;2;0;1--3

First Period

J--Ethan Begg (Will Troutwine, Grayden Daul) 4:06. J--William Gustavsson (AJ Casperson) 4:50

Second Period

M--Connor Mahony (Frank Lindgren) 3:52. M--Gavin Best (Mahony, Patrick Czarnecki) 16:26. M--Trevor Kukkonen (Cam Boche) 18:30.

Third Period

M--Mahony (Robert Christy, Jon Bell) 4:26. J--Cy LeClerc (Jan Lasak, Troutwine) pp, 5:57

Saves--Henry Levi (M) 18, Michael D'Orazio (J) 25

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you