The Janesville Jets managed one point during a two-game series against the Midwest Division-leading Minnesota Magicians.

Joel Pavey and Jake Seitz scored in the third period to lift the Magicians to a 2-0 win Saturday, completing a successful four-point weekend for the division leaders.

Minnesota (17-5-0-0) won its fourth straight game and opened up a nine-point lead over Janesville (11-8-2-1) for first place.

Jack Robbel stopped 30 shots to earn his second shutout of the season and hold the Jets scoreless for the fourth time this season.

Janesville travels to Springfield for a two-game series Friday and Saturday.

Magicians win shootout

Seitz and Chris Konin scored in a shootout Friday to give the Minnesota Magicians a 3-2 win in the series opener.

Matt Hanewall’s sixth goal of the season with 4:44 left helped the Jets force overtime.

RESULT SATURDAY

MINNESOTA 2, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville 0 0 0—0

Minnesota 0 0 2—2

Third period

M—Joel Pavey (Cameron Buhl, Chris Konin), 1:10. M—Jake Seitz (Konin), 13:27.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 33, Jack Robbel (M) 30.

RESULT FRIDAY

MINNESOTA 3, JANESVILLE 2

Janesville 0 0 2 0 0—2

Minnesota 0 1 1 0 1—3

Minnesota wins shootout 2-1

Second period

M—Chris Konin (Cameron Buhl, Joel Pavey), 1:30.

Third period

J—Brenden MacLaren (Philip Bjorkman, Nicholas Nardella), 10:50. M—Buhl (Carter Breitenfeldt, Andrew Kruse), 11:27. J—Matt Hanewall (Vincent Weis), 15:16.

Saves—Ethan Haider (M) 29, Cole Brady (J) 28.

