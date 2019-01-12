The Minnesota Magicians scored three times in the third period Saturday to pull away from the Janesville Jets for a 5-1 North American Hockey League win, extending their lead in the Midwest Division.
Cameron Buhl, John Keranen and Carter Breitenfeldt scored within the first 6:38 of the third period for the Magicians (23-10-1-0), who hold a four-point lead over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for first place. The Jets (19-12-2-1) are now six points back of the Magicians.
Sean Driscoll scored for Janesville late in the second period to cut Minnesota’s lead to 2-1.
Keranen scored two goals, while Jake Hale had two assists for Minnesota.
The Jets and Magicians wrap up their two-game series Sunday.
MINNESOTA 5, JANESVILLE 1
Janesville 0 1 0—1
Minnesota 1 1 3—5
First period
M—Matthew Stanton (Jake Hale), 18:08.
Second period
M—John Keranen (Stanton), 10:12. J—Sean Driscoll, 19:04.
Third period
M—Cameron Buhl (Keranen), 0:44. M—Keranen, 4:32. M—Carter Breitenfeldt (Hale), 6:38.
Saves—Cole Brady (J) 28, Jack Robbel (M) 31.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse