01STOCK_JETSHOCKEY_LOGO

The Minnesota Magicians scored three times in the third period Saturday to pull away from the Janesville Jets for a 5-1 North American Hockey League win, extending their lead in the Midwest Division.

Cameron Buhl, John Keranen and Carter Breitenfeldt scored within the first 6:38 of the third period for the Magicians (23-10-1-0), who hold a four-point lead over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs for first place. The Jets (19-12-2-1) are now six points back of the Magicians.

Sean Driscoll scored for Janesville late in the second period to cut Minnesota’s lead to 2-1.

Keranen scored two goals, while Jake Hale had two assists for Minnesota.

The Jets and Magicians wrap up their two-game series Sunday.

MINNESOTA 5, JANESVILLE 1

Janesville 0 1 0—1

Minnesota 1 1 3—5

First period

M—Matthew Stanton (Jake Hale), 18:08.

Second period

M—John Keranen (Stanton), 10:12. J—Sean Driscoll, 19:04.

Third period

M—Cameron Buhl (Keranen), 0:44. M—Keranen, 4:32. M—Carter Breitenfeldt (Hale), 6:38.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 28, Jack Robbel (M) 31.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse