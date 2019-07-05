The field has been set for the inaugural Janesville LPGA Senior Pro-Am.

Led by LPGA/World Golf Hall of Famers Pat Bradley, Sandra Haynie and Donna Caponi, 28 LPGA legends—all over the age of 45—are scheduled to play in a 36-hole pro-am event August 3 and 4 at the Janesville Country Club.

The 28 LPGA legends will team up with three amateurs per day in a team format. The amateur teams will switch pros for Sunday’s final round.

The three amateurs in each foursome will play a scramble format for the 36-hole event, with the option of using the drive of the LPGA Senior player on each hole. The 28 LPGA players will participate in a 36-hole tournament format and play each shot.

“Once we got word of what Seniors Legends were coming, we had a number of amateur teams sign up immediately,” LPGA Senior Pro-Am Chair Bill Kennedy said. “We’re north of 20 teams signed up right now, and once we get to 30, we’ll cut it off.

“There are some big names coming, and I really think people are excited about that and the opportunity they might have to play with some of those legends.”

Amateur team slots are still available for $5,000 each, individual slots for $2,000 each and can be secured by calling the Janesville Country Club at 608-755-7777. Both male and female golfers are encouraged to participate.

Originally, the LPGA’s Symetra Tour was scheduled to make a stop in Janesville as part of the Janesville Classic at the Country Club on Aug. 4-6. That event was cancelled and replaced by the Janesville LPGA Seniors Pro-Am.

Kennedy said the LPGA decided that a Senior event made more sense at this time than bringing in a Symetra Tour stop.

“Our biggest concern when we first talked about doing a senior pro-am was whether we’d be able to attract some of the legends of the LPGA,” Kennedy said. “But once we got in contact with the LPGA and asked them about the availability and who might be interested in coming, they told us interest would be high in coming to a first-time event at an older and well-respected venue like the Country Club.”

Headlining this year’s field is Bradley. The 58-year-old has been an LPGA Tour member since 1974 and has won 31 tour events, including six major championships. She is one of only three LPGA members to complete the “Career Grand Slam” and is a two-time LPGA player of the year. She’s 49th all-time on the LPGA career money list and twice won the yearly money and scoring titles.

Haynie and Caponi also have impressive resumes. The 76-year-old Haynie has 44 wins on the LPGA Tour—most in the field—and was the 1970 LPGA player of the year.

The 74-year-old Caponi won 24 times on tour, including four majors.

Two LPGA members with state ties are also in the field. Martha Nause is from Sheboygan, and Becky Iverson is from Madison.

With a strong Seniors field, the Janesville LPGA Seniors Pro-Am expects to draw a good crowd both days. Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday are $5 each and are available at Blackhawk Community Credit Union’s Janesville locations, along with the Country Club.

Janesville LPGA Seniors

Pro-Am

Preliminary Entry List

LPGA/WORLD GOLF HALL OF FAME MEMBERS

Pat Bradley Hyannis, MA

Sandra Haynie Fort Worth, TX

Donna Caponi Burlington, MA

TOP 10 AT US WOMEN’S SENIOR OPEN

Michele Redman Minneapolis, MN

Jane Crafter Adelaide, Australia

Barbara Moxness Edina,MN

Danielle Ammaccapane Phoenix, AZ

Lisa DePaulo Austin, TX

TOP 10 AT SENIOR LPGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Slivia Cavalleri Milano, Italy

Rosie Jones Hilton Head, SC

LEGENDS POINTS/LPGA CAREER MONEY

Wendy Doolan Sydney, Australia

Pat Hurst Danville, CA

Cathy Johnston-Forbes Kitty Hawk, NC

Jane Geddes Tampa, FL

Barb Mucha Orlando, FL

Christa Johnson Tucson, AZ

Maggie Will Richmond, VA

Nancy Scranton Central, IL

Martha Nause Sheboygan, WI

Michelle McGann North Palm Beach, FL

Carolyn Hill Mesa, AZ

Cindy Figg-Currier Austin, TX

Becky Iverson Madison, WI

Jenny Lidback Rio Verde, AZ

Lisa Grimes Alexandria, MN

Tracy Hanson Rathdrum, ID

Nicole Jeray Berwyn, IL

Elaine Crosby Jackson, MI