Local and area golf courses can be open starting a week from today, April 24.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers set down a list of guidelines when ruling the courses could open despite the extension of the safer-at-home policy he ordered extended to May 26.
Riverside Golf Course in Janesville will begin taking tee times online starting Monday at 9 a.m. According to a release, Blackhawk Golf Course will open May 1.
Here are the restrictions that go along with the openings:
• The use of golf carts is prohibited.
• Social distancing requirements must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living unit or household.
• All tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone.
• Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Any restaurant or bar facility may remain open only for takeout or delivery.
• Tee times must be spaced to avoid multiple foursomes from clustering or gathering at any stage of the course.
• All maintenance work and groundskeepers must comply with restrictions outlined in the governor's order. All other functions may only continue under minimum basic operations.
• Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed.