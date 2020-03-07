JANESVILLE
For a few minutes in the third period at the Janesville Ice Arena on Saturday, Janesville Jets fans may have feared they were about to witness a sequel to Friday night’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wilderness.
A Parker Lindauer goal at the end of overtime Saturday put those fears to rest, and the Jets escaped with a 2-1 win over their North American Hockey League opponent.
Lindauer caused a turnover with less than a minute left in overtime, and Jets captain Nick Nardella picked up the loose puck before passing it back to Lindauer, who scored to end the game.
Jets coach Corey Leivermann said the win was important as the team continues to push for playoffs.
“For us it’s huge,” Leivermann said.
“At the end of the day we can’t look at standings, and we have to control what we can control, but moving forward every point is crucial for us. Whether it's one or two or four on the weekend, we have to get points no matter what,” he said.
Nardella opened the scoring with a power play goal in the second period just seconds after another Minnesota penalty had expired. Nardella received a pass from defenseman Blake Dangos before slotting his 20th goal of the season past Minnesota goalie Isak Johansson.
Leivermann said the Jets had a few different plays in mind for the two-man advantage before the goal, but a Minnesota breakdown gave the Jets the opportunity before Nardella scored.
“That was kind of a broken 5-on-3 to be honest with you, and I was yelling on the bench for Nick to shoot and it ended up going in, so obviously it was big to at least get one on that (power play),” he said.
The Wilderness tied the score in the final minutes of the third period. Minnesota’s Bram Scheerer found an opening in front of the Jets net, sneaking a puck through the legs of Jets goalie Grant Riley.
Riley finished with 35 saves.
Nardella found the loose puck in overtime and said he saw the game-winning play develop as Lindauer jumped into the play.
“Parker caused the turnover himself, and I saw him join the rush with me,” Nardella said. “I kind of got the defender to bite a little bit so I slid it over to him, and he had the nice finish,”
The Jets sit one point back of the Minnesota Magicians for a playoff spot. With eight games left in the season and a two-game series in Springfield next weekend, Nardella and Leivermann said the Jets have to keep pushing.
“Every point is huge right now,” Nardella said. “Any win we can get, we gotta get it.”
Leivermann said while his team won't be staring at the standings, they know they have to take care of business in a two-game series in Springfield against the Jr. Blues next weekend.
”At the end of the day these are games where we have to take care of business,” Leivermann said.
“It doesn't matter who you’re playing. Everybody is good, and everybody can win so if you just show up and put your jersey on and think you’re going to win you might not have the weekend you want. We’re going to go Friday and play Jets' hockey and then focus on Saturday when that comes.”
JANESVILLE 2, MINNESOTA 1 (OT)
Minnesota;0;0;1;0--1
Janesville;0;1;0;1--2
Second period
J--Nardella (Dangos, McNamara), pp, 13:46.
Third period
M--Scheerer (Michaelis), 17:05.
Overtime
J--Lindauer (Nardella, Hindman), 4:13.
Saves--Riley (J) 35, Johansson (M) 33.