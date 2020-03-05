JANESVILLE
A collarbone injury forced Parker Lindauer to bide his time.
Twice.
The Madison native was expecting to be a key cog in the offense for the Janesville Jets this season, but those plans were almost immediately derailed, and he missed about three months of action.
It was not a fun time.“It was definitely frustrating coming to practice and not being able to skate with the guys,” Lindauer said.
Lindauer is making up for lost time. With the Jets set to play three games in three nights beginning today, he has scored in four straight outings and seven of his last 10.
“I was hurt for about half the season, so coming back this past month I’ve just felt really comfortable and my game is where I want it to be,” said Lindauer, who played for Madison Memorial and Team Wisconsin.
The Jets play at Chippewa tonight before hosting the Minnesota Wilderness for a two-game series Friday and Saturday, with games beginning at 7:05 p.m.
Lindauer will likely find himself in his normal spot as the Jets’ first-line center, between wings Isaac Novak and Nick Nardella.
“We’ve been playing for about a month together, and that’s been a big help,” Lindauer said. “I’ve been able to build some chemistry with those guys.”
Lindauer has eight goals and seven assists in 10 games played since Jan. 31. He scored three goals and added two assists in last weekend’s sweep of Springfield.
Nardella, the team’s leading scorer on the season with 19 goals and 30 assists in 49 games, has five goals and nine assists since Jan. 31. Novak has three goals and nine assists.
“He’s making that line go. He works his tail off,” Jets head coach Corey Leivermann said of Lindauer. “Nardella and Novak kind of want to be the cute guy, and he’s the hard guy. When he gets away from that and tries to be cute, he’s not as effective. But when he plays hard and the right way, he’s fun to coach.
“He’s been exactly what we hoped for; he’s been awesome.”
Lindauer joined the Jets toward the end of last season and gave Leivermann a glimpse into the future. He scored two goals and added four assists in eight regular-season games and also played in three playoff games.
Lindauer said playing in an arena he played in during his high school days and for a program just down the road from home eased the transition.
“Obviously being from Madison, this is my closest option for junior hockey, and I couldn’t ask for anything better,” he said. “If I’m ever wanting to go home or take a little break, it’s a 45-minute drive. My parents come to almost every home game, and I get other friends and family here, too.”
So far, injury has been the only thing to derail him.
Lindauer had two goals and two assists in six September games to start this season but then suffered a broken collarbone that sidelined him nearly two months.
“Then I went on the second Alaska trip and played my first game back up there and reinjured it, so I was out for another four weeks,” Lindauer said. “So it’s been a pretty rough go, but obviously now I’m feeling better.”
Thanks to his recent burst, Lindauer—who is committed to play collegiately at Northern Michigan—now has 11 goals and 16 assists in 29 games played.
And he will try to add to his scoring streak tonight.
Standings watch
Janesville enters the weekend in fifth place and looking up in the standings at the four would-be playoff teams if the season ended today.
However, the fourth place Minnesota Magicians have played two more games thus far compared to the Jets. They have 49 points through 51 games of the 60-game schedule.
Janesville has 47 points through 49 games.
“I’m really confident with our group,” Lindauer said. “The way we’re going right now, I wouldn’t be surprised if we could finish the year in third place.”
Kenai River currently sits third with 56 points through 50 games.
Vote of confidence
The Jets issued a release Wednesday stating Leivermann, assistant coach Lennie Childs, general manager Joe Dibble and goalies coach Larry Clemens will all return for the 2020-21 season.
Leivermann took over for Gary Shuchuk midway through last season, with Childs his assistant and Dibble—the team’s former coach and GM—returning to the team.
“The Jets franchise is heading in the right direction,” Jets president Bill McCoshen said in the release. “Coach Leivermann and assistant coach Childs have earned an opportunity to come back and build on the strong foundation that has been established this year.
“Our staff has learned important coaching lessons to help overcome a slow start, injuries and illnesses to key players, and the youngest roster in the NAHL. I’m confident this team will make the Midwest Division playoffs and be a very tough out.”