Now that the cameras are gone and her every move isn’t being broadcast to a national audience, Leah Letson’s life has returned to normal.
Well, almost.
Her normal isn’t quite what it used to be.
While attending a UFC event in Milwaukee on Dec. 15, Letson was stopped for photos and autographs. Her Instagram following has more than quadrupled, while her Twitter following has almost doubled in just a few months.
She’s got “The Ultimate Fighter” to thank for her newfound popularity.
The 2010 Janesville Parker High graduate, who put her mixed martial arts career on hold to serve a six-month tour of duty with the Air Force in United Arab Emirates, was one of the biggest winners on the 28th season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”
Letson, 26, was one of 16 fighters—including eight females—to appear on the show and was one of the final four women left.
She made her official UFC debut Nov. 30, when she defeated Julija Stoliarenko by split decision during “The Ultimate Fighter” finale in Las Vegas.
After enduring a months-long filming process filled with reality-TV hoopla and winning on her sport’s biggest stage, Letson can focus on her bright future again.
She is also able to finally talk about her experience on the show that greatly elevated her profile among mixed martial arts fans.
“It’s kind of like basic training, where you’re glad you did it one time, but you probably wouldn’t want to go through all that again,” Letson said of “The Ultimate Fighter” during a Dec. 17 interview. “It’s a stressful process being on camera all the time and then living with people that you’re fighting.”
Letson said she was mostly satisfied with how she was portrayed on the show. But she was unhappy with how little attention was given to her frustration over the lax training regimen she had to follow under coach Robert Whittaker, UFC’s current middleweight champion.
“We didn’t spar a single time. We barely hit mitts,” Letson said. “We didn’t really drill any combos, we just kind of shadow boxed and did some jiu-jitsu technique. That was about it for our training.
“I kind of wish they would have shown a little bit more of me working out on my own and training on my own, because I had to do that a lot. The training we were getting from the Whitaker coaches wasn’t sufficient at all.”
But Letson was also quick to say she enjoyed her time on “The Ultimate Fighter.” She recounted pranking a pair of other fighters and a mock boxing match staged in the backyard of the Las Vegas house where the show’s contestants lived during filming.
“They didn’t show a lot of the fun stuff we were doing at the house. None of that made it into the show,” she said with a laugh.
“I’m really grateful I did the show and had the opportunity for people to get to know me.”
Letson’s bid to win “The Ultimate Fighter” featherweight title ended with a semifinal loss to Macy Chiasson. The fight was filmed in August but didn’t air until mid-November, so Letson had to relive her emotional defeat multiple times in the days ahead of her UFC debut.
“I kind of went through two grieving processes,” Letson said. “It’s heartbreaking when you lose.”
Letson’s three-round win over Stoliarenko went a long way in wiping away the sting of her “The Ultimate Fighter” loss.
“That was the moment I’ve been dreaming about every day for the past several years and throughout my deployment last year,” Letson said. “My cardio felt great. I felt like I could have gone five more rounds.”
Letson expects to fight again in April or May. She has resumed training at Milwaukee’s Pura Vida under coaches Jake Klipp and Zak Ottow and regularly posts videos or photos of her workouts on her social media accounts.
Since Letson appeared on “The Ultimate Fighter,” more people are taking notice.
