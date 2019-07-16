The Rock County River Monsters opened the final week of their regular season with a 5-0 Legion baseball loss at Lake Geneva on Tuesday.

Post 205 (19-9) was held to six hits and committed four errors in the loss. Jake Raisbeck led the River Monsters with three hits. Micah Overley and Sam Nemetz each pitched three innings. Overley took the loss.

Lake Geneva led 2-0 through four innings before scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The two teams will meet again Thursday at Riverside Park—the host site for this weekend’s regional tournament.

LAKE GENEVA 5, ROCK COUNTY 0

Rock County 000 000 0—0 6 4

Lake Geneva 011 030 x—5 10 1

Rock County pitchers: Overley, Nemetz (4)

Rock County leading hitter—Raisbeck 3x3.

SO—Overley 4, Nemetz 1. BB—Nemetz 2.