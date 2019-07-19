JANESVILLE

Despite finishing with just eight hits, the Rock County River Monsters put together their best offensive outing since the first week of June.

They had some help from mistake-prone Lake Geneva.

Post 205 opened AAA regional play with a lopsided 13-3 victory in five innings over visiting Post 24, turning the tables on a foe the River Monsters hadn't been able to solve just three days earlier.

"We didn't have a ton of hits, but we definitely took advantage of their miscues and we had smart, aggressive baserunning," Rock County coach Rich Raisbeck said. "We had 25, 26 at-bats and two strikeouts. We were putting the ball in play.

"Add all that together and you put some pressure on the other team."

Rock County (20-9) ended a two-game losing streak and rebounded from a 5-0 loss at Lake Geneva on Tuesday. The River Monsters scored more than 12 runs in a game for the first time since June 11--their second game of the Legion baseball season.

Lake Geneva committed five errors and struggled to get much going against Rock County starter Cory Walker outside a burst in the fourth inning.

Post 205 will next face Madison Impact at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the double-elimination tournament that will select Region 7's state representative. Madison defeated Racine 12-5 earlier Friday.

The River Monsters are 3-0 this season against Madison.

Rock County was at its most opportunistic during its final offensive inning Friday. All eight hitters reached base in the bottom of the fifth--three hits, three walks and two hit batsmen.

Jake Raisbeck's bases-loaded single down the third base line ended the game via the 10-run rule. That came after two straight players had gotten aboard when they were hit with pitches.

The River Monsters led 6-0 through two innings and added two more runs in the third. Lake Geneva cut into Rock County's lead when Eli Syverson doubled home three runs in the fourth.

Walker doubled twice, upped his team-leading RBI total to 21 and scored three times for Rock County while also throwing a complete game. Drew Ries and Jake Raisbeck had two hits apiece, while Corbin Ovist scored four runs.

Lake Geneva and Racine will play 11 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game.

Whichever team wins will face the loser of Rock County-Madison matchup at 4 p.m.

ROCK COUNTY 13, LAKE GENEVA 3 (5)

Lake Geneva;000;30--3;4;5

Rock County;332;05--13;8;2

Stritesky, Hochevar (2), Syverson (3), Robinson (5); Walker

Leading hitters--Walker (RC) 2x3, Ries (RC) 2x3, Raisbeck (RC) 2x3. 2B--Robinson (LG), Syverson (LG), Walker 2, Ries.

SO--Stritesky 1, Syverson 1, Walker 3. BB--Stritesky 1, Hochevar 1, Syerson 1, Robinson 3, Walker 3.