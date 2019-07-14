The Rock County River Monsters were knocked out of the Plover Legion baseball tournament Sunday morning when they dropped an 8-3 result to the hosts.

Post 205 (19-8) totaled 10 hits against Plover starter Dylan Trigg but only had a trio of one-run innings to show for its efforts.

Plover scored twice in the third to take a 3-2 lead and added four runs in the fourth to pull away.

Jake Raisbeck, Dalton Madsen and Casey Stone led Rock County with two hits apiece.

The River Monsters travel to Lake Geneva on Tuesday for their regular-season finale.

PLOVER 8, ROCK COUNTY 3Rock County 101 100 0—3 10 2

Plover 102 410 x—8 12 2

Madsen, Emerson (4), Ovist (4); Trigg, Davis (6)

Leading hitters—Raisbeck (RC) 2x3, Madsen (RC) 2x3, Stone (RC) 2x2, Ehr (P) 2x2, Baumgartner (P) 2x4, Schulfer (P) 3x4.

SO—Madsen 1, Ovist 2, Trigg 4. BB—Madsen 2, Emerson 1, Trigg 1.