Carter Hesselman allowed two hits while striking out eight to lead Eau Claire's American Legion baseball team to a 1-0 win over the Rock County River Monsters on Sunday in a AAA state tournament elimination game in Chippewa Falls.

Eau Claire's Joseph Feck singled and later scored the game's only run in the top of the fifth.

Corbin Ovist and Micah Overley each had a hit for Rock County, which finished with a 24-12 record. Tyler Aasen scattered five hits in seven innings.

Also on Sunday, Wisconsin Rapids eliminated Oconomowoc with an 8-3 win.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin Rapids, Appleton and Oshkosh are the final remaining teams in the tournament.

EAU CLAIRE 1, ROCK COUNTY 0

Eau Claire;000;010;0--1;5;0

Rock County;000;000;0--0;2;1

Hesselman; Aasen

Leading hitters--Zachow (EC) 2x3. 2B--Zachow, Feck (E).

SO--Hesselman 8, Aasen 3. BB--Aasen 2.