Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.