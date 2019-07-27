The Rock County River Monsters won two straight do-or-die games just to reach the state tournament.
So they know this feeling well.
Oshkosh edged the River Monsters 4-3 on Saturday during Day 2 of the AAA American Legion state tournament in Chippewa Falls, handing Post 205 its first loss at the double-elimination competition.
Rock County (24-11) had a three-game winning streak snapped.
Stats were not reported.
Rock County will face Eau Claire today in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Eau Claire routed Chippewa Falls 19-1 on Saturday—a day after losing, 4-3, to Appleton.
With Marinette and Chippewa Falls being eliminated Saturday, six teams remain in the tournament. Oshkosh and Appleton are unbeaten, while Rock County, Eau Claire, Oconomowoc and Wisconsin Rapids each have one loss.