Xavier Lapointe made sure the Janesville Jets salvaged a series split Saturday night.
With the Jets tied 1-1 on the road against the Austin Bruins deep into overtime, Lapointe took matters into his own hands.
Lapointe carried the puck up the right boards and into the offensive zone, glided by three defenders and snapped in a shot for the decisive goal in a 2-1 overtime win.
Lapointe's first goal of the year, with 1:03 left in overtime, helped the Jet claim two points and move to 3-1-0-0 on the young season.
The Bruins scored their lone goal less than three minutes into the game. Jake Sacratini scored a little more than seven minutes into the second period to tie it, 1-1, and the score stood into overtime.
Owen Millward made 22 saves to earn his first win of of the season in goal for Janesville.
The Jets host Kenai River on Friday and Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.
JETS 2, BRUINS 1 (OT)
Janesville;0;1;0;1--2
Austin;1;0;0;0--1
First period
Mason Poolman (Ben Dexheimer), 2:54.
Second period
J--Jake Sacratini, 7:13.
Overtime
J--Xavier Lapointe, 3:57.
Saves--Owen Millward (J) 22, Tyler Shea (A) 27.