Lake Geneva’s Cory Aune is making a habit of going low at Riverside Golf Course.
Aune played the Janesville course in even par or better in three of four runs at the end of June to finish tied for 34th at the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship.
This past weekend, he went even lower.
Aune fired back-to-back rounds of 6-under-par 66 to run away with the title at the Wisconsin Public Links Association’s Mid-Amateur tournament Saturday and Sunday.
Aune beat Lake Villa, Illinois’ Nathan Daugherty, who finished second, by seven shots. Beloit’s Nick Hagen was fifth at 2 under, while Janesville’s Kevin Riley tied for sixth at 1 under in the first year the event was held at Riverside.
The WPLA’s Ed Hoffman Senior 36-Hole Championship was played on the same two days. Verona’s Jim Doing and Mineral Point’s Mitch Bowers topped the leaderboard with two-day scores of 2 under par. Brodhead’s Kirk Leitzen was third, one shot back. Janesville’s Rick Berry (2 over) and Jerry Rabbach (3 over) were tied for sixth and eighth, respectively.
Bowers won the 50-59 age bracket, Doing the 60-69 bracket and Waukesha’s Ron Hayek the 70-plus bracket.
In the net portion of play, which includes players’ handicaps, Daugherty topped the Mid-Am field at 5 under, beating Aune, Janesville’s Matt Runde and Madison’s Austin Grimm by three shots.
In the net portion of the seniors event, Brookfield’s Scott Brandt was 5-under, beating Berry and Franklin’s Ken Collins by three.