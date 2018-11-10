Austin Koss broke through for the only goal Saturday as the Janesville Jets defeated the Chippewa Steel 1-0 to force a weekend split between the in-state NAHL rivals.
Janesville (11-7-2-0) rebounded from Friday’s overtime loss, outshooting Chippewa (5-14-1-1) 30-25, including 13-4 in the first period. The Jets remain in second place in the Midwest Division, four points back of the Minnesota Magicians. The Steel remain in last place.
Koss’ third goal of the season came at 14:34 of the second period off assists from Jack Vincent and Matt Hanewall. Koss, a Huntington Beach, California, native, broke a four-game scoring drought, though he did have an assist in Friday’s loss.
Janesville goalkeeper Cole Brady stopped 25 shots for his second shutout in 14 starts.
The Jets have won four of six meetings against the Steel this season. The two teams don’t play again until early February.
Janesville begins a four-game road trip Friday against the Magicians in Richfield, Minnesota. The Jets could pull into a first-place tie with a two-game sweep.
JANESVILLE 1, CHIPPEWA 0
Chippewa 0 0 0—0
Janesville 0 1 0—1
Second period
J—Austin Koss (Jack Vincent, Matt Hanewall), 14:34.
Saves—Josh Langford (C) 29, Cole Brady (J) 25.
