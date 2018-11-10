01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

Austin Koss broke through for the only goal Saturday as the Janesville Jets defeated the Chippewa Steel 1-0 to force a weekend split between the in-state NAHL rivals.

Janesville (11-7-2-0) rebounded from Friday’s overtime loss, outshooting Chippewa (5-14-1-1) 30-25, including 13-4 in the first period. The Jets remain in second place in the Midwest Division, four points back of the Minnesota Magicians. The Steel remain in last place.

Koss’ third goal of the season came at 14:34 of the second period off assists from Jack Vincent and Matt Hanewall. Koss, a Huntington Beach, California, native, broke a four-game scoring drought, though he did have an assist in Friday’s loss.

Janesville goalkeeper Cole Brady stopped 25 shots for his second shutout in 14 starts.

The Jets have won four of six meetings against the Steel this season. The two teams don’t play again until early February.

Janesville begins a four-game road trip Friday against the Magicians in Richfield, Minnesota. The Jets could pull into a first-place tie with a two-game sweep.

JANESVILLE 1, CHIPPEWA 0

Chippewa 0 0 0—0

Janesville 0 1 0—1

Second period

J—Austin Koss (Jack Vincent, Matt Hanewall), 14:34.

Saves—Josh Langford (C) 29, Cole Brady (J) 25.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse