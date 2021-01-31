Kenai River took two of three games from the Janesville Jets this weekend at the Janesville Ice Arena.
The Brown Bears won the opener Friday 6-1.
Six different Jets scored goals Saturday night in a 6-3 Jets’ win. Thomas Middleton had three assists in the victory.
Kenai River took the series finale 5-1 Sunday. Max Itagaki scored the only Janesville goal.
The Brown Bears now lead the Midwest Division by two points over second-place Janesville.
Janesville plays at the Chippewa Steel on Thursday night. The two teams play in Janesville on Saturday night.