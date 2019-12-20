The Janesville Jets lost their third straight NAHL game Friday night.

Kenai River scored goals in all three periods in a 3-1 win over the Jets at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Nick Michel got his third goal of the season for Janesville at 8:26 of the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Kenai River scored a shorthanded goal in the final minute for the final margin.

Grant Riley made 21 saves in suffering the loss.

The two teams wrap up the two-game series tonight at the Ice Arena.

KENAI RIVER 3, JANESVILLEKenai River 1 1 1—3

Janesville 0 0 1—1

First PeriodKR—Moline 9 (Schachle, Morgan) 13:21

Second PeriodKR—Morgan 11 (Fraga, LaBarge) 7:53

Third PeriodJ—Michel 3 (Wheeler, McNamara) 8:26. KR—Krajnik 12 (Reid, Moline), sh, 19:32

Saves—Fraga (KR) 37, Riley (J) 21