The Janesville Jets lost their third straight NAHL game Friday night.
Kenai River scored goals in all three periods in a 3-1 win over the Jets at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Nick Michel got his third goal of the season for Janesville at 8:26 of the third period to cut the deficit to 2-1, but Kenai River scored a shorthanded goal in the final minute for the final margin.
Grant Riley made 21 saves in suffering the loss.
The two teams wrap up the two-game series tonight at the Ice Arena.
KENAI RIVER 3, JANESVILLEKenai River 1 1 1—3
Janesville 0 0 1—1
First PeriodKR—Moline 9 (Schachle, Morgan) 13:21
Second PeriodKR—Morgan 11 (Fraga, LaBarge) 7:53
Third PeriodJ—Michel 3 (Wheeler, McNamara) 8:26. KR—Krajnik 12 (Reid, Moline), sh, 19:32
Saves—Fraga (KR) 37, Riley (J) 21