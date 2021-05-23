The Janesville Jets dug themselves a big hole Saturday night.
River scored two power-play goals and got a solid effort in net from Luke Pavicich en route to a 5-1 win over the Jets at the Janesville Ice Arena in an NAHL best-of-five opening-round playoff series. The Brown Bears won Friday night 6-4.
The visiting Brown Bears took the first two games of the series to open a 2-0 lead and move within one win of eliminating the Midwest Division champion Jets from the postseason.
Kenai River led 2-1 after one period and pushed the lead to 4-1 after two periods.
Nick Lever scored Janesville's lone goal on a power play to cut the lead to 2-1 at 13:47 of the first period.
Pavicich was stellar in goal, stopping 44 of 45 shots he faced.
Game 3 of the the series is Friday in Blaine, Minnesota.
KENAI RIVER 5, JANESIVLLE 1
Kenai River;2;2;1--5
Janesville;1;0;0--1
First Period
KR--Gramm McCormack (Cole Dubicki, David Vieten) 3:19. KR--Daymin Dodge (Peter Morgan, Lucas Wahlin) 7:26. J--Nick Leyer (Cal Mell), pp, 13:47
Second Period
KR--Dodge (Laudon Poellinger, Wahlin) 1:36. KR--Morgan (Tyler Pfister, Wahlin), pp, 13:15
Third Period
KR--Theo Thrun, en, 19:03
Saves--Luke Pavicich (KR) 44, Riley Sims (J) 30