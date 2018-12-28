Alex Klekotka’s power-play goal at 17:08 of the third period lifted Kenai River to a 5-4 NAHL victory over Janesville on Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville tied the game at 4-4 in the third on Carter Hottmann’s second goal of the game, but Kenai River got the game-winner on a power play when Justin Engelkes was whistled for tripping at 16:54 of the third.
Jets goalie Cole Brady made 16 saves.
The teams wrap up the two-game series tonight.
KENAI RIVER 5, JANESVILLE 4
Kenai River 2 1 2—5
Janesville 0 3 1—4
First Period
KR—LeBarge (Spethmann, Komuls) :47. KR—LeBarge (Komuls, Lajoie) 3:22.
Second Period
J—Bargholtz (Driscoll, Dosek) 4:33. KR—McDonald (Moline, Klekotka) 11:09. J—Hottmann (Middleton, Driscoll) 12:15. J—Halverson (Nardell) 16:57.
Third Period
KR—McDonald (Klekotka, Moline) :46. J—Hottmann (Middleton, Dosek) 7:35. KR—Klekotka (Boucher, Krajnik) pp 17:08
Saves—Westergard (KR) 19, Brady (J) 16
Attendance—725
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse