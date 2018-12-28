Alex Klekotka’s power-play goal at 17:08 of the third period lifted Kenai River to a 5-4 NAHL victory over Janesville on Friday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville tied the game at 4-4 in the third on Carter Hottmann’s second goal of the game, but Kenai River got the game-winner on a power play when Justin Engelkes was whistled for tripping at 16:54 of the third.

Jets goalie Cole Brady made 16 saves.

The teams wrap up the two-game series tonight.

KENAI RIVER 5, JANESVILLE 4

Kenai River 2 1 2—5

Janesville 0 3 1—4

First Period

KR—LeBarge (Spethmann, Komuls) :47. KR—LeBarge (Komuls, Lajoie) 3:22.

Second Period

J—Bargholtz (Driscoll, Dosek) 4:33. KR—McDonald (Moline, Klekotka) 11:09. J—Hottmann (Middleton, Driscoll) 12:15. J—Halverson (Nardell) 16:57.

Third Period

KR—McDonald (Klekotka, Moline) :46. J—Hottmann (Middleton, Dosek) 7:35. KR—Klekotka (Boucher, Krajnik) pp 17:08

Saves—Westergard (KR) 19, Brady (J) 16

Attendance—725

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse