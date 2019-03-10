01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

The Janesville Jets gave up three goals in a six-minute span late in the third period en route to a 4-1 loss to the Kenai River Brown Bears late Saturday in a North American Hockey League game in Soldotna, Alaska. 

Andy Walker broke a 1-1 tie with 5:53 remaining. Then, Walker and Connor Scahill added empty-net goals 32 seconds apart in the final minute as Kenai River (19-27-3-2) earned a weekend split with the Jets (27-19-2-3). 

Janesville remains one point behind Springfield for third place in the Midwest Division with nine games left in the regular season. 

Janesville's Nicholas Nardella scored 12:44 in the second period, while Sam Metcalf made 31 saves. 

The Jets open a three-game series with division-leading Fairbanks on Thursday. 

KENAI RIVER 4, JANESVILLE 1

Janesville--0;1;0--1

Kenai River;1;0;3--4

First period

KR--Cody Moline (Justin Daly, Markuss Komuls), 16:53.

Second period

J--Nicholas Nardella (Justin Englelkes, Brenden Olson), 12:44. 

Third period

KR--Andy Walker (Vincent Weis, Zach Krajnik), 14:07. KR--Walker, 19:02. KR--Connor Scahill (Michael Spethmann, Preston Weeks), 19:34. 

Saves--Sam Metcalf (J) 31, Gavin Enright (KR) 37. 

