JANESVILLE
The Janesville Youth Baseball and Softball Association had hoped to simply postpone its 2020 season until July.
Once the Rock County Health Department moved from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the reopening plan, JYBSA board members figured that would be the final hurdle to clear for a shortened season to begin at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
Instead, JYBSA canceled its 2020 season due to continued COVID-19 pandemic concerns at Thursday’s board meeting.
“The board decided unanimously that the time has come to cancel our regularly-scheduled 2020 league operations across all baseball and softball programs,” JYBSA President Duffy Dillon said in an email to JYBSA players and families Tuesday. “We are incredibly disappointed in this outcome, but we believe it is the only decision we could make at this time.
“We understand many parents and players will be disappointed with our decision. We’re disappointed, too.
“But the bottom line is that we’re not willing to put a kid’s safety at risk over a game of baseball or softball. And because we do not have any public health experts on our board in our program, we are going to follow experts’ advice on what we need to do to keep players safe.”
With Rock County currently in Phase 2 of the reopening plan, only single team practices were allowed. Competition events should not occur, according to Rock County guidelines.
Dillon said Janesville tournament teams that are part of JYBSA are being allowed to practice and play outside of Rock County with specific guidelines and regulations.
“Those teams were formed back in the fall, and a lot of them conducted winter activities,” Dillon said.
“They can go to other counties and play in a tournament if they follow the COVID-19 protocols that we’ve set forth in our program and operate under those rules. If the tournament is not obeying safety procedures, we’ll pull them out of there right away.”
Timing is another big reason why the 2020 JYBSA season was canceled. Many leagues are wrapping up their seasons in mid to late June, with the July 4 all-star games capping off most league seasons.
“Because parents signed up their players for our leagues expecting we’d have that schedule, we’ve seen many players request refunds due to scheduling conflicts later in the year,” Dillon said. “We have received so many refund requests to date that if we wanted to operate our normal leagues, the participation numbers would be low enough that we might not be able to form more than 3 teams in each league.”
Dillon said that despite several area businesses choosing not to follow public health recommendations when it comes to social distancing and face masks, JYBSA was not willing to put the health and safety of its players and families at risk.
“The decision to cancel our 2020 leagues has been one of the hardest decisions we’ve ever had to make in the 63 years we’ve been dedicated to running youth baseball and softball programs in Janesville, and it’s easily the hardest decision we’ve had to make in the 15 years I’ve personally served on the Board of Directors,” Dillon said. “As a group, our board members have poured an incredible amount of effort into doing everything we can to try to get a season going safely. We gave it everything we had.
“And we certainly have not been sitting around the last couple of months waiting for COVID to go away or for a vaccine to be found. We spent countless hours learning the best health practices our facility could have if the county ever gave us the green light to play and how to safely and properly operate under those guidelines.
“It just comes down to the fact that we weren’t comfortable going against the advice of the medical experts and the Rock County Health Department.”
No 2020 season means no revenue for JYBSA. That will likely result in an operating loss of over $100,000 for the fiscal year.
Dillon said supporting JYBSA now is more important than ever if one of the state’s finest youth organizations wants to continue to offer programs at a top-notch facility.
“If you support JYBSA and our mission, we need your financial support more than we ever did before,” Dillon said. “If you would be willing to help our program with a financial donation, there are several ways to donate. The first and perhaps easiest thing you could do would be to donate your soon-to-be-refunded player fee back to the program.”
The third annual Dale Barry Memorial fundraiser is another way to give back to JYBSA. The event will be held Sunday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bogey’s Sports Bar in Janesville.