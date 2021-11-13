The Janesville Jets earned a two-game weekend sweep over the visiting Minnesota Wilderness at the Janesville Ice Arena, winning 5-2 on Friday night and 7-4 Saturday night.
With the pair of victories, the Jets improved to 7-11-1.
Friday night, both teams scored a goal in the opening period. Janesville got a pair of goals in the second, one by Robby Newton and the other by Arsenii Smekhnov to take a 3-1 lead into the final 20 minutes.
The Jets added a pair of goals in the final period by Jan Lasak and Cy LeClerc.
Owen Millward had 30 saves for Janesville.
Saturday night, the Jets rallied from an early 3-1 first-period deficit. Janesville outscored Minnesota 2-1 in the second on goals by LeClerc and Lasak and trailed 4-3 at the break.
The Jets scored four unanswered goals in the final period. LeClerc, Lasak, Jonah Aegerter and Smekhnov all scored as the Jets spread the wealth.
Millward was called upon to make just 17 saves Saturday night.
The Jets host the Minnesota Magicians next Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 19-20. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. both nights.
Friday's Game
JANESVILLE 5, MINNESOTA WILDERNESS 2
Minnesota;1;0;1--2
Janesville;1;2;2--5
First Period
J—Ethan Begg (Robby Netwon, Jan Lasak) 7:11. M—Gunnar Thoreson (Matthew McQuade, William Persson) 13:44.
Second Period
J—Newton 6:47. J—Arsenii Smekhnov (AJ Casperson, Cal Mell) 14:48.