The Springfield Jr. Blues scored three goals in the final 16 minutes to pull away from the Janesville Jets to open a weekend North American Hockey League series Friday.

Aaron Swanson’s second goal of the game at 4:08 of the third period proved to be the game-winner, and the Jr. Blues added two more to win 6-3 at home.

Adisen Brueck’s goal at 8:15 made it 5-3, and Springfield got another goal with just over eight minutes remaining.

The Jets had a 2-1 lead after the opening period thanks to goals from Grant Hindman and Nick Nardella in the final three minutes.

Charlie Schoen’s goal at 3:25 of the third had tied it, 3-3.

Grant Riley stopped 17 of 23 shots in net for Janesville, which plays at Springfield again Saturday night.

JR. BLUES 6, JETS 3Janesville 2 0 1—3

Springfield 1 2 3—6

First periodS—Caden Villegas (Cameron Wuesthoff, Jonathan Panisa), pp, 14:32. J—Grant Hindman (Isaac Novak, Luke Wheeler), 17:03. J—Nick Nardella (Hindman, Jackson Sabo), 19:40.

Second periodS—Cameron Wuesthoff, 4:10. S—Aaron Swanson (Wuesthoff, Danila Larionovs), 14:22.

Third periodJ—Charlie Schoen (Novak, Henry Sweeney), pp, 3:25. S—Swanson, 4:08. S—Adisen Brueck (Hunter Longhi, Billy Sims), 8:15. S—Seamus Campbell (Hunter Longhi, Simms), 11:42.

Saves—Grant Riley (J) 17, Ryan Wilson (S) 28.