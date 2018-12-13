JANESVILLE
Nearing the midway point of the North American Hockey League season, Janesville Jets head coach Gary Shuchuk decided to dive a little deeper into his team’s record.
What was the difference between the Jets’ record last year—in his first season—and this year? He pondered that question to himself, and in the past few days to his coaching staff and an interested reporter after he did some research.
“The difference is four overtime wins and three shootout wins,” Shuchuk said. “That’s seven points. In our overtimes this year, we’ve had three of them and have lost. And in shootouts, we’ve won and lost.
“Realistically, we find a way to win those overtimes, our record is almost the exact same. It’s kind of weird. But it’s a positive when you look at it, because we’re right there.”
With 33 points, the Jets are tied with Fairbanks for second place in the Midwest Division. The two teams are seven points back of the division-leading Minnesota Magicians.
Janesville has a chance to cut into that deficit this weekend when it hosts the Magicians for 7 p.m. games on both Friday and Saturday nights.
The two teams met about a month ago in Minnesota.
Janesville suffered one of those aforementioned shootout losses, as well as a 2-0 loss.
“I think we match up fine with them,” Shuchuk said. “One game up there, the goalie stole the game. We could have ended the game in the first period, but it’s one of those games where you tip your hat. It’s probably the only time this year a goalie has done that to us.
“When you’ve got scoring opportunities, you’ve got to score. They did, and we didn’t.”
This weekend’s series will mark games 28 and 29 of the 60-game slate for both the Jets and Magicians. That’s a lot of time, and the teams will meet six more times after this series. If the Jets are going to realistically have a chance at a division title, they’ll likely need to gain ground in the head-to-head matchups.
Assistant coach Corey Leivermann said the team is excited for the matchup with the division leaders but also to try and head into a brief holiday break on a high note.
“When we went up there, it was kind of the same thing,” Shuchuk added. “We were down 11 (points) at that time. Now we have a chance to narrow the gap again. ... Guys are looking forward to it; they’re excited.”
Brady earns weekly honor
Jets goalie Cole Brady was named the Midwest Division star of the week Monday.
Brady stopped all 22 shots he saw Friday in a 3-0 victory over Fairbanks.
His 12 victories rank fourth in the NAHL, and he’s posted a 2.34 goals against average and .925 save percentage in 21 games.
“Cole has been outstanding for us and has been giving us a chance to win and be competitive in all of our games,” Shuchuk said.
