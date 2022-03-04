01STOCK_JETSLOGO

The Janesville Jets pushed their winning streak to nine Saturday night.

Cy LeClerc's goal at 1:17 of overtime lifted Janesville to a 3-2 NAHL win over the Chippewa Steel.

Michael D'Orazio picked up the win in goal, stopping 34 of 36 shots.

Janesville plays at St. Cloud on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday night, Alex Thundercloud had a goal and three assists to lead the Jets to an 8-3 win over the Chippewa Steel in an NAHL Midwest Division game at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Janesville led 3-1 after two periods but scored five times in the third to pull away.

Owen Millward earned the win, stopping 24 of 27 shots in net.

Janesville plays at Chippewa on Saturday night.

(Result Friday)

JANESVILLE 8, CHIPPEWA 3

Chippewa;1;0;2--3

Janesville;2;1;5--8

First Period

J--Ethan Begg (Cade Destefani) :06. J--Jack Larrigan, Alex Thundercloud, Robby Newton) 6:15. C--Matthew Brille (Spencer Bellina), sh, 11:31.

Second Period

J--Mack Keryluk (Grayden Daul, Cal Mell), pp, 10:03.

Third Period

J--Jimmy Doyle Destefani, Thundercloud) 3:55. J--William Gustavsson (Mell, Cy LeClerc), pp, 9:19. J--Destefani (AJ Casperson, Will Troutwine) 9:55. C--Sam Frandina (Jackson Bisson) 13:37. J--Jack Larrigan (Cannon Lentz, Thundercloud), pp, 14:57. C--Joseph Grainda (Joe Kelly, Spencer Bellina) 18:14. J--Thundercloud (Larrigan, Troutwine) 18:53.

Saves--Croix Kochendorfer (C) 11, Carter Wishart (C) 8, Owen Millward (J) 24.

