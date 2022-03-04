Jets win eighth straight Gazette staff Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Janesville Jets logo SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Janesville Jets ran their winning streak to eight games Friday night.Alex Thundercloud had a goal and three assists to lead the Jets to an 8-3 win over the Chippewa Steel in an NAHL Midwest Division game at the Janesville Ice Arena.Janesville led 3-1 after two periods but scored five times in the third to pull away.Owen Millward earned the win, stopping 24 of 27 shots in net.Janesville plays at Chippewa on Saturday night.JANESVILLE 8, CHIPPEWA 3Chippewa;1;0;2--3Janesville;2;1;5--8First PeriodJ--Ethan Begg (Cade Destefani) :06. J--Jack Larrigan, Alex Thundercloud, Robby Newton) 6:15. C--Matthew Brille (Spencer Bellina), sh, 11:31.Second PeriodJ--Mack Keryluk (Grayden Daul, Cal Mell), pp, 10:03.Third PeriodJ--Jimmy Doyle Destefani, Thundercloud) 3:55. J--William Gustavsson (Mell, Cy LeClerc), pp, 9:19. J--Destefani (AJ Casperson, Will Troutwine) 9:55. C--Sam Frandina (Jackson Bisson) 13:37. J--Jack Larrigan (Cannon Lentz, Thundercloud), pp, 14:57. C--Joseph Grainda (Joe Kelly, Spencer Bellina) 18:14. J--Thundercloud (Larrigan, Troutwine) 18:53.Saves--Croix Kochendorfer (C) 11, Carter Wishart (C) 8, Owen Millward (J) 24. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville Jets Alex Thundercloud Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Crews at work on Hy-Vee-owned property in Janesville Janesville aiming for $7.5 million grant to build ice arena State rebuild of part of Humes Road corridor to begin March 14 Medical examiner: Janesville man killed in workplace accident in Madison Five garbage trucks damaged in Monday morning fire Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form