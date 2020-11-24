The Janesville Jets are in first place in the North American Hockey League's Midwest Division.
And they will remain there at least through the end of the 2020 calendar year.
The team announced Tuesday that its league schedule has been paused until Dec. 31, 2020, due to "complications associated with the most recent public health order issued by the state of Minnesota."
"The Jets are evaluating the best possible option to get back on the ice as soon as possible," the team's press release stated. "The postponed Midwest Division games will be rescheduled for a later date this season."
The Jets have a 4-1-1-0 record through six games, good for nine points. Kenai River is 3-1-0-0 and in second place with six points.
Janesville was scheduled to play the Chippewa Steel six times during the time period of the Midwest Division pause.
Instead, the Jets are adding four exhibition games against the US. Nationl Team Development Program U17 team, including home games Dec. 5 and 6 and road games in Plymouth, Minnesota, the following weekend.
"During the pause in league play," the release said, "the Jets will continue to follow all team, NAHL, state and local guidelines to maintain a safe and responsible practice schedule."