The Alaska road trip has not been kind to the Janesville Jets.

Their losing streak reached three games early Saturday morning with a 8-3 loss at Fairbanks, one night after suffering a 3-0 loss in the series opener.

Janesville entered the three-game series finale late Saturday night needing a victory to hang close to the second- and third-place teams in the NAHL Midwest Division.

The shutout in the first game stretched the Jets’ goalless streak to more than 87 minutes.

Cole Brady made 50 saves for the Jets but got no help at the offensive end.

Laker Aldridge had a goal and an assist for the first-place Ice Dogs, who scored a pair of third-period goals to pull away.

A four-goal second period was the difference for Fairbanks in the second game of the series late Friday night.

The Ice Dogs went 5-for-5 on the power play against a normally stout Jets penalty kill. Three of those power-play goals came in the second period.

It was 3-3 late in the second when Luke Mobley scored on the man advantage. Mobley had a hat trick in the game and added three assists.

Fairbanks scored twice in the final two minutes of the second period and twice in the opening 6:05 of the third to pull away.

Noah Wilson added a goal and four assists for Fairbanks.

Janesville’s goal drought ended at 6:35 of the first period, concluding at nearly 94 consecutive minutes spanning back to a loss at Kenai River last Saturday.

Matt Kirwan scored two of the Jets’ three goals, while Nick Gonrowski added two assists.

The Jets were whistled for 12 penalties and racked up 49 minutes in the box.

Former Jets captain Brenden MacLaren had a goal and assist for the Ice Dogs.

Mattias Sholl made 25 saves, giving him 59 total in the first two games of the series.

(Result Thursday)

FAIRBANKS 3, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville 0 0 0—0

Fairbanks 1 0 2—3

First Period

F—Tyler Deweese (Ty Proffitt, Laker Aldridge), 10:31.

Third Period

F—Aldridge (John Stampohar, Luke Mobley), 6:29. F—Luke Ciolli (Tanner Edwards, Noah Wilson), 11:22.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 50, Mattias Sholl (F) 34.

(Result Friday)

FAIRBANKS 8, JANESVILLE 3

Janesville 1 2 0—3

Fairbanks 1 4 3—8

First Period

J—Matt Kirwan (Logan Ommen, Nick Gonrowski), 6:35. F—Noah Wilson (Lucas Erickson, Luke Mobley), pp, 8:51.

Second Period

F—Mat Koethe (Wilson, Mobley), 1:17. F—Mobley (Wilson, Dylan Abbott), pp, 5:28. J—Kirwan (Nicholas Nardella, Matt Hanewall), pp, 11:20. J—Hanewall (Brenden Olson, Gonrowski), 14:01. F—Mobley (Wilson, Brenden MacLaren), pp, 18:13. F—John Stampohar (Dylan Abbost, Jonathan Sorenson), pp, 19:28.

Third Period

Grant Ledford (Wilson, Andrew Garby), 4:55. F—Mobley (Sorenson, Stampohar), pp, 6:05. F—MacLaren (Mobley, Erickson), 10:04.

Saves—Cole Brady (J) 33, Mattias Sholl (F) 25.