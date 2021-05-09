Tommy Middleton made sure the Central Division champion Janesville Jets weren’t going to lose their three-game series against Chippewa this weekend.
Middleton scored the Jets’ first three goals Saturday en route to a 6-3 victory over the host Steel. The win gave the Jets the series 2-1.
Janesville won the first game Thursday night, but Chippewa came back to take Friday’s contest 3-1. Max Itagaki scored Janesville’s only goal Ihe third period off of assists from Middleton and Justin Thompson.
Then Middleton went to work Saturday. His two first-period goals gave Janesville a 2-1 lead. Chippewa tied the game early in the second period before Middleton put Janesville ahead for good with this third goal.
Middleton has 16 goals this season.
Justin Engelkes, Matthew Romer and Jake Sacratini scored in the third period to conclude the Jets’ win.
Janesville wraps up the regular season with three home games this week.
The Jets host the Minnesota Magicians with 7 p.m. games Friday and Saturday. The regular season ends with a 3 p.m. game Sunday against Chippewa.
(Result Friday)
CHIPPEWA 3, JANESVILLE 1
Janesville;0;0;1—1
Chippewa 1 2 0—3
First Period
C—Ian Famulak (unassisted), :26.
Second Period
C—Daniel Rozsival (Ryan Kerchoff, Jordan Cormier), 8:14. C—Famulak (Ethan Benz, Liam Hansson), 9:04.
Third Period
J—Max Itagaki (Justin Thompson, Tommy Middleton), 19:22.
Saves—Riley Sims (J) 31, Berk Berkeliev (Ch) 33.
(Result Saturday)
JANESVILLE 6, CHIPPEWA 3
Janesville;2;1;3—6
Chippewa;1;1;1—3
First Period
J—Tommy Middleton (Max Itagaki, Cal Mell), 2:00. C--Brockton Baker (Liam Hansson), 3:33. J—Middleton (Carter Hottman), 18:29.
Second Period
C—Connor McGrath (Ryan Kerchoff), 1:07. J—Tommy Middleton (Charlie Schoen), 9:29 (pp).
Third Period
J—Justin Engelkes (Hottman), 1:41 (pp). J—Matthew Romer (unassisted), pp. C—Jakob Karpa (Braden Lindstgrom, Grisha Gotovets), 18:21. J—Jake Sacratini (Grayden Daul), 18:39 (en).
Saves—Owen Millward (J) 27; Grant Boldt (Ch) 32.