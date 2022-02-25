Jets sweep Steel in weekend NAHL series Gazette staff Feb 25, 2022 Feb 25, 2022 Updated 37 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Janesville Jets logo SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville Jets completed a weekend sweep of the Chippewa Steel on Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.Cy LeClerc had a hat trick to lead Janesville to a 6-2 win in an NAHL Midwest Division game.The Jets led 1-0 after one period but scored five goals in the second to pull away.Owen Millward picked up his second straight win in goal.Friday night, Millward picked up his third shutout in his last four starts to lead Janesville to a 4-0 win.Janesville led 2-0 after two periods and pulled away in the third on goals from Jon Lasak and Gustavsson.Millward finished with 29 saves.Janesville hosts Chippewa on Friday before playing at the Steel on Saturday.(Result Saturday)JANESVILLE 6, CHIPPEWA 2Chippewa;0;2;0--2Janesville;1;5;0--6First PeriodJ--William Gustavsson (Jan Lasak, Gunnar Williams) 17.25.Second PeriodC--Sam Frandina (Nick Sajevic, Kade Nielsen), pp, 4:52. J--Joseph Kramer (Arsenii Smekhnov, Cade Destefani) 11:01. J--Cy LeClerc (Gustavsson, AJ Casperson) 13:58. J--Spencer Kring (Jack Larrigan, Robby Newton) 14:32. J--LeClerc (Larrigan, Williams) 17:08. C--Sam Frandina (Kade Nielsen), pp, 17:44. J--LeClerc (Gustavsson, Lasak) 19:07.Saves--Nick Haas (C) 21, Owen Millward (J) 27.(Result Friday)JANESVILLE 4, CHIPPEWA 0Chippewa;0;0;0--0Janesville;0;2;2--4Second PeriodJ--Grayden Daul (Cy LeClerc, Jack Larrigan) 4:42. J--Parker Mabbett (Ethan Begg, Cannon Lentz) 16:53.Third PeriodJ--Jan Lasak (LeClerc, William Gustavsson) 7:58. J--Gustavsson (Gunnar Williams) 13:46.Saves--Croix Kochendorfer (C) 29, Owen Millward (J) 29. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Janesville Jets Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now The Exclusive Company, Janesville’s last record store, to close after liquidation sale City of Janesville could hand GM site owner daily fines for property violations Internet provider Metrocom plans major fiber optic rollout in Janesville to provide competing service Death notices for Feb. 21, 2022 KANDU to expand services in Janesville for clients with disabilities, shift focus away from event catering Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form