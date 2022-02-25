01STOCK_JETSLOGO

Janesville Jets logo

JANESVILLE

The Janesville Jets completed a weekend sweep of the Chippewa Steel on Saturday at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Cy LeClerc had a hat trick to lead Janesville to a 6-2 win in an NAHL Midwest Division game.

The Jets led 1-0 after one period but scored five goals in the second to pull away.

Owen Millward picked up his second straight win in goal.

Friday night, Millward picked up his third shutout in his last four starts to lead Janesville to a 4-0 win.

Janesville led 2-0 after two periods and pulled away in the third on goals from Jon Lasak and Gustavsson.

Millward finished with 29 saves.

Janesville hosts Chippewa on Friday before playing at the Steel on Saturday.

(Result Saturday)

JANESVILLE 6, CHIPPEWA 2

Chippewa;0;2;0--2

Janesville;1;5;0--6

First Period

J--William Gustavsson (Jan Lasak, Gunnar Williams) 17.25.

Second Period

C--Sam Frandina (Nick Sajevic, Kade Nielsen), pp, 4:52. J--Joseph Kramer (Arsenii Smekhnov, Cade Destefani) 11:01. J--Cy LeClerc (Gustavsson, AJ Casperson) 13:58. J--Spencer Kring (Jack Larrigan, Robby Newton) 14:32. J--LeClerc (Larrigan, Williams) 17:08. C--Sam Frandina (Kade Nielsen), pp, 17:44. J--LeClerc (Gustavsson, Lasak) 19:07.

Saves--Nick Haas (C) 21, Owen Millward (J) 27.

(Result Friday)

JANESVILLE 4, CHIPPEWA 0

Chippewa;0;0;0--0

Janesville;0;2;2--4

Second Period

J--Grayden Daul (Cy LeClerc, Jack Larrigan) 4:42. J--Parker Mabbett (Ethan Begg, Cannon Lentz) 16:53.

Third Period

J--Jan Lasak (LeClerc, William Gustavsson) 7:58. J--Gustavsson (Gunnar Williams) 13:46.

Saves--Croix Kochendorfer (C) 29, Owen Millward (J) 29.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you