The Janesville Jets completed a two-game sweep of the Springfield Jr. Blues with back-to-back 3-2 victories Friday and Saturday.
Jack Vincent scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season and Sean Driscoll's goal with 2:28 left in the third period was the difference Saturday as the Jets improved to 13-8-2-1 and rebounded from being swept last weekend against the Minnesota Magicians. Springfield fell to 9-11-2-1.
The Jr. Blues outshot the Jets 44-24. Janesville's Cole Brady made 42 saves.
Janesville opens a nine-game homestand Friday against the Minnesota Wilderness.
Jets win series opener
Justin Engelkes scored two goals to lead the Janesville Jets to a 3-2 win Friday in the series opener.
The Miami University commit scored with 8:01 left in the second period and 14:41 left in the third period to record his first multi-goal game of the season.
Matthew Doyle gave Janesville a 1-0 lead in the first period.
RESULT SATURDAY
JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 2
Janesville;1;1;1--3
Springfield;1;1;0--2
First period
S--Brandon Puricelli (Nikita Kozyrev, Davis Browning), 9:12. J--Jack Vincent (Justin Engelkes), 10:36.
Second period
J--Vincent (TJ Sagissor, Erik Barkholtz), 7:13. S--Max Brainin (Sam Sterne, Ryan Reid), 7:56.
Third period
J--Sean Driscoll (Matt Hanewall, Engelkes), 2:28.
Saves--Cole Brady (J) 42, Caleb Hannon (S) 21.
RESULT FRIDAY
JANESVILLE 3, SPRINGFIELD 2
Janesville;1;1;1--3
Springfield;0;1;1--2
First period
J--Matthew Doyle (Nicholas Nardella, Erik Palmqvist), 12:21.
Second period
J--Justin Engelkes (Stanislav Dosek, Doyle), 8:01. S--Ryan Reid (Cade Groton, Sam Sterne), 8:28.
Third period
J--Engelkes (Jack Vincent, Austin Koss), 14:41. S--Ben Schmidling (Nick Techel, Nigel Nelson), 17:03.
Saves--Cole Brady (J) 29, Jack Williams (S) 25.
