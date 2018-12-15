The Janesville Jets celebrated their “Homecoming weekend” with a sweep of the Midwest Division leaders.
Five different players scored as the Jets defeated the Minnesota Magicians 5-2 in a North American Hockey League game in front of 733 fans at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Janesville (17-9-2-1, 37 points) outscored Minnesota (20-8-0-0, 40 points) 7-2 during the two-game series, trimming the Magicians’ lead in the Midwest Division to three points.
Brenden MacLaren and Brenden Olson scored early in the second period as the Jets overturned a one-goal deficit.
Olson added two assists to give him six points in three games with the Jets.
Nicholas Nardella, Jack Vincent and Matt Hanewall found the back of the net during the third period to widen Janesville’s lead.
The Jets improved to 4-1 during their ongoing homestand, which continues Dec. 28-29 against the Kenai River Brown Bears.
JANESVILLE 5, MINNESOTA 2
Minnesota 1 0 1—2
Janesville 0 2 3—5
First period
M—Johan Keranen, 6:13.
Second period
J—Brenden MacLaren (Brenden Olson, Vincent Weis), 1:46. J—Olson (Erik Palmqvist), 3:16.
Third period
J—Nicholas Nardella (Olson), 13:55. J—Jack Vincent (Sean Driscoll), 14:09. M—Dawson Klein, 16:37. J—Matt Hanewall, 19:19.
Saves—Ethan Haider (M) 27, Cole Brady (J) 24.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse