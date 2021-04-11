The Janesville Jets won just about every way possible this past weekend.
After winning in a shootout Thursday night at Chippewa, the Jets swept the host Minnesota Magicians by winning 2-1 in overtime Friday night and 6-0 on Saturday.
The big weekend moved Janesville into first place in the NAHL Midwest Division with 46 points (22-9-2-0), one point ahead of the Magicians (21-13-3-0).
In Friday’s game, Charlie Schoen came up with a highlight-reel goal to give the Jets a victory. He carried the puck up the right side and had a clear path to the goal in overtime. He played the puck between his legs ahead to himself and fired a backhand into the net three minutes into overtime.
Robby Newton had the other goal for the Jets, and Riley Sims made 26 saves.
On Saturday, six different Jets players scored a goal in the shutout victory. Cade Destefani’s 15th goal of the season gave Janesville the lead in the final minute of the first period, and Justin Thompson made it 2-0 with less than seven minutes left in the second.
Carter Hottmann, Schoen, Shane Ott and Tommy Middleton all scored in the third as the Jets pulled away.
Sims had 25 saves in the shutout victory.
The Jets have a three-game series with Chippewa this week. They host Thursday and Saturday and play at Chippewa on Friday.
(RESULT FRIDAY)JANESVILLE 2, MINNESOTA 1 (OT)Janesville 0 1 0 1—2
Minnesota 0 1 0 0—1
Second PeriodJ—Robby Newton (Carter Hotmann, Max Itagaki), 3:18. M—Hunter Longhi (Cam Boche, Gavin Best), 8:54.
OvertimeJ—Charlie Schoen, 3:00.
Saves—Riley Sims (J) 26, Andy Beran (M) 31.
(RESULT SATURDAY)JANESVILLE 6, MINNESOTA 0Janesville 1 1 4—6
Minnesota 0 0 0—0
First PeriodJ—Cade Destefani (Blake Dangos, Nick Leyer), 19:37.
Second PeriodJ—Justin Thompson (Justin Engelkes, Cal Mell), 13:21.
Third PeriodJ—Carter Hottmann (Robby Newton, Will Troutwine), 2:32. J—Charlie Schoen (Tommy Middleton, Troutwine). J—Shane Ott (Schoen, Grayden Daul), 7:19. J—Middleton (Leyer, Thompson), pp, 9:23.
Saves—Riley Sims (J) 25, Andy Beran (M) 31, Darius Bell (M) 1.