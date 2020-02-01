The Janesville Jets picked up a much needed series sweep Saturday night at the Janesville Ice Arena.
Trailing 4-2 in the third period, Janesville tied the game with two goals in the third and won 5-4 in a sudden-death shootout over the Springfield Junior Blues.
Isaac Novak scored two goals for the Jets, including his 18th of the season that tied the game at 4-4 at 14:38 of the third.
Grant Riley made 23 saves to earn the win.
Janesville hosts Kenai River in a two-game series next weekend at the Ice Arena.
JANESVILLE 5, SPRINGFIELD 4 (SO)
Springfield 0 4 0 0 0—4
Janesville 2 0 2 0 1—5