The Janesville Jets are fading as they enter the final weeks of the regular season. 

Jackson Jutting scored a pair of goals for the Minnesota Magicians, who blanked the Jets 2-0 on Saturday in a North American Hockey League game in Richfield, Minnesota.

Janesville (27-24-2-3) has lost six straight games. Minnesota (35-16-3-3) claimed their third straight victory as they attempt to chase down Midwest Division-leading Fairbanks. The Magicians (70 points) are four points back of the Ice Dogs.

Jutting, a native of Savage, Minnesota, scored two goals for the second straight night, leading the way in the Magicians' two-game sweep. The Colorado College commit has scored 11 goals in 23 games for Minnesota.

Janesville hosts the Magicians on Thursday and Friday in their final home games of the regular season. 

Jets lose series opener

Jutting scored twice to lead the Magicians to a 3-1 win over the Jets in the series opener Friday. 

Jutting scored at 9:27 in the first period, giving Minnesota an early lead, and added an empty-netter as time expired in the third period. 

Nicholas Nardella scored in the third period for Janesville. 

Cole Brady made 33 saves in the loss. 

RESULT SATURDAY

MINNESOTA 2, JANESVILLE 0

Janesville;0;0;0--0

Minnesota;0;1;1--2

Second period

M--Jackson Jutting (Cameron Buhl, Ben Schultheis), 9:49. 

Third period

M--Jutting, 19:30. 

Saves--Cole Brady (J) 13, Jack Robbel (M) 14. 

RESULT FRIDAY

MINNESOTA 3, JANESVILLE 1

Janesville;0;0;1--1

Minnesota;1;1;1--3

First period

M--Jackson Jutting (Cameron Buhl, Andrew Kruse), 9:27. 

Second period

M--Jack Jensen (Buhl, Kruse), 3:47. 

Third period

J--Nicholas Nardella (John Prokop, Brenden Olson), 7:49. M--Jutting (Logan Severson, Ricky Lyle Jr.), 20:00. 

Saves--Cole Brady (J) 33, Ethan Haider (M) 28. 

