The Austin Bruins used a late comeback to hand the Janesville Jets their first loss of the season Friday night.
The Bruins scored twice in the final 10 minutes to rally for a 4-3 victory in a North American Hockey League game.
Walter Zacher's second goal of the game, with less then four minutes remaining, was the difference as the Jets fell to 2-1-0-0 overall.
Goals by Jaxson Ezman and Alexander Lucken just 10 seconds apart in the first period gave the Jets a 2-1 lead.
It was 2-2 after two periods, but Shane Ott regained the lead for Janesville less than five minutes into the third period.
But the Bruins rallied from there.
The two teams play again Saturday night.
BRUINS 4, JETS 3
Janesville;2;0;1--3
Austin;1;1;2--4
First period
A--Peter Jacobs (Barrett Brooks, Travis Shoudy), pp, 9:03. A--Jaxson Ezman (Broten Sabo, Justin Thompson), pp, 11:18. J--Alexander Lucken (Carter Hottmann, Justin Engelkes), 11:28.
Second period
A--Walter Zacher (Mason Poolman, Tyler Shea), pp, 2:38.
Third period
J--Shane Ott (Max Itagaki, Blake Dangos), 4:51. A--Brooks (Noah Szretter), 10:51. A--Zacher (Alex Trombley), 16:46.
Saves--Owen Millward (J) 24, Tyler Shea (A) 17.